ये जश्न नहीं जोखिम है:कमलनाथ के बर्थडे प्रोग्राम में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तार-तार, एक-दूसरे से लिपटते दिखे कांग्रेसी, सबकी नाक-मुंह के नीचे लटके मास्क

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
ये लापरवाही है: पीसीसी दफ्तर में कमलनाथ के जन्मदिन पर हुए कार्यक्रम में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ती रहीं।
  • पीसीसी दफ्तर में पूर्व मंत्रियों की उपस्थिति में मनाया गया कमलनाथ का जन्मदिन

मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के जन्मदिन पर कांग्रेस कार्यालय में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तार-तार हो गई। यहां मौजूद कार्यकर्ताओं में से कुछ ने ही चेहरे पर मास्क लगाया था, जिन्होंने लगाया था उनका मास्क भी नाक और मुंह के नीचे लटक रहा था। जश्न मनाते हुए कार्यकर्ता एक-दूसरे से लिपटते नजर आए।

यहां मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी ने जन्मदिन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया था। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा, पीसी शर्मा, कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष प्रभाष चंद्रशेखर और रवि सक्सेना आदि नेताओं ने एक-दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर केक काटा। इस दौरान किसी के चेहरे पर मास्क नहीं था। कार्यक्रम में कमलनाथ शामिल नहीं हुए। वो दिल्ली में हैं। बता दें, भोपाल में हर रोज 150-200 कोरोना के केस मिल रहे हैं। कमलनाथ के बेटे सांसद नकुल नाथ और महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष शोभा ओझा भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। ऐसे में ऐसा करना खतरा ही है।

इसमें पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन वर्मा और पीसी शर्मा प्रमुख रूप से शामिल थे। असल में, पीसीसी दफ्तर में जन्मदिन पर 50 लोग पहुंचने थे, लेकिन वहां करीब 150 लोग पहुंच गए। खुशी मनाने के दौरान एक-दूसरे से लिपट भी रहे थे। कांग्रेस नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने केक काटा। आतिशबाजी की और हनुमान चालीसा पाठ और सुंदरकांड का आयोजन भी किया गया।

पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा, पीसी शर्मा, कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष प्रभाष चंद्रशेखर और रवि सक्सेना ने एक-दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर केक काटा।
पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा, पीसी शर्मा, कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष प्रभाष चंद्रशेखर और रवि सक्सेना ने एक-दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर केक काटा।

इससे पहले पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा ने कहा कि कमलनाथ ने प्रदेश के लिए और कांग्रेस के लिए बहुत कुछ किया है। पार्टी उनके नेतृत्व में फिर सरकार बनाएगी। इस दौरान कांग्रेसियों ने आतिशबाजी की और मिठाइयां भी बांटी।

नरोत्तम का तंज- सुंदरकांड केवल स्टंट है

कांग्रेस के सुंदरकांड पर नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने तंज करते हुए कहा कि सुंदरकांड का आयोजन कांग्रेस का सॉफ्ट हिंदुत्व नहीं, सिर्फ स्टंट है। चुनाव के वक्त ही करते हैं। राहुल गांधी कभी दिवाली, भाईदूज मनाते दिखे क्या? कमलनाथ जी, इतना बड़ा त्योहार निकल गया है, कहीं मंदिर में दिखे क्या? कमलनाथ जी को मालूम ही नहीं होगा कि गौधन क्या होता है।

सज्जन वर्मा का इनकार

हालांकि जब दैनिक भास्कर ने पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन वर्मा से पूछा कि जन्मदिन मनाने के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान नहीं रखा गया, तो उन्होंने साफ इनकार कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने हमारे नेता का जन्मदिन सादगी से मनाया है। इसमें भीड़ नहीं थी, जबकि तस्वीरों में साफ दिख रहा है कि वहां बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता पहुंच गए थे।

