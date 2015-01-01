पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस में हार के बाद मंथन:कमलनाथ छोड़ सकते हैं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी या  नेता प्रतिपक्ष का पद

भोपालएक मिनट पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के निवास पर विधायक दल की बैठक हो रही है। जिसमें उप चुनाव के नतीजों पर मंथन किया जाएगा।
  • ग्वालियर-चंबल को मिल सकता है नेता प्रतिपक्ष का पद
  • दिग्विजय ने किया है इशारा- ग्वालियर-चंबल में खड़ी हो गई नई कांग्रेस

प्रदेश में 28 सीटें पर हुए उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस को केवल 9 सीटों से संतोष करना पड़ा है। हार स्वीकार करते हुए कांग्रेस में मंथन का दौरा शुरू हो गया है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के निवास में कुछ ही देर में विधायक दल की बैठक शुरू होने वाली है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि कमलनाथ प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी या नेता प्रतिपक्ष का पद, दोनों में से एक छोड़ सकते हैं। इसको लेकर कमलनाथ बैठक में प्रस्ताव भी रख सकते हैं। माना जा रहा है कि वे नेता प्रतिपक्ष का पद छोड़ देंगे। इसकी उम्मीद इसलिए भी ज्यादा है, क्योंकि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं राज्य सभा सांसद दिग्विजय सिंह इस तरफ इशारा कर चुके हैं।

दिग्विजय सिंह ने अपने बयान में सीधे तो पर निशाना तो सिंधिया पर साधा है। उन्होंने कहा, ‘लोग समझते थे सिंधिया के जाने के बाद पार्टी खत्म हो जाएगी, लेकिन ग्वालियर-चंबल में नई कांग्रेस खड़ी हो गई है।‘ आगे यह भी कहा कि उपचुनाव में नतीजे हमारे पक्ष में नहीं आए। इसका विश्लेषण होना चाहिए। इससे साफ है कि कांग्रेस का इस इलाके में फोकस ज्यादा रहेगा। अभी तक इस इलाके में सिंधिया का ही वर्चस्व रहा है, लेकिन उनके बीजेपी में जाने के बाद अब कांग्रेस में इस इलाके में नए सिरे से जमीन तैयार करने की कवायद की जाएगी। इसे लेकर भी विधायक दल की बैठक में विचार किया जा सकता है।

ये नेता बैठक में मौजूद रहेंगे

बैठक में कमलनाथ-दिग्विजय सिंह, सुरेश पचौरी, अरुण यादव, अजय सिंह के अलावा विधायक, जिला अध्यक्ष और उपचुनाव जीते और हारे उम्मीदवार शामिल हो रहे हैं।

ज्यादातर टिकिट दिग्विजय के कोटे से

उप चुनाव में उम्मीदवारों के चयन के लिए भले ही तीन बार के सर्वे को आधार बताया गया, लेकिन ग्वालियर-चंबल में अधिकांश टिकट दिग्विजय सिंह की अनुशंसा पर ही दी गई थी। दरअसल, समर्थकों के लिहाज से देखें तो सिंधिया के पार्टी छोड़ने के बाद कांग्रेस में केवल दिग्विजय ऐसे नेता हैं, जिनका इस क्षेत्र में प्रभाव है।

क्या यह भी है वजह

उप चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस को 9 सीटें हासिल हुईं हैं। इसमें से 4 ग्वालियर और 3 सीटें चंबल क्षेत्र से हैं। ऐसे में यह तर्क दिया जा सकता है कि नेता प्रतिपक्ष् का पद इस इलाके के सीनियर विधायक को दिया जाना चाहिए। यदि यह फार्मूला चला, तो यहां से सबसे सीनियर विधायक पूर्व मंत्री डाॅ.गोविंद सिंह हैं, जो दिग्विजय सिंह के करीबी भी हैं। उन्हें नेता प्रतिपक्ष का पद मिल सकता है।

