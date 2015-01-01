पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Kamal Nath Meets Shivraj Singh Chauhan Today In Bhopal After Congress Defeats In MP Vidhan Sabha Election Result

तल्खी भुलाकर मुलाकात:उपचुनाव में हार के बाद मिले शिवराज-कमलनाथ; आधे घंटे तक अकेले में हुई गुफ्तगू

भोपाल18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिवराज को जीत की बधाई देने उनके निवास पर पहुंचे कमलनाथ। बोले- विपक्ष के तौर पर प्रदेश के विकास में हमारी तरफ से कोई अड़चन नहीं आएगी।
  • नतीजों के एक दिन बाद कमलनाथ मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से मिलने उनके निवास पहुंचे

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव नतीजों के एक दिन बाद आज सुबह पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से मिलने उनके निवास पहुंचे। चुनाव में मिली करारी हार और भाजपा की बड़ी जीत और चुनाव के दौरान हुई तल्ख बयानबाजी के बावजूद दोनों नेता पूरी आत्मीयता से मिले। कमलनाथ के साथ उनके बेटे नकुल नाथ भी थे। वहां से निकलने के बाद कमलनाथ ने मीडिया से चर्चा में कहा कि- हार की समीक्षा करेंगे।

सीएम शिवराज सिंह ने पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ को धन्यवाद दिया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि 'आज मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ जी ने निवास पर भेंट कर शुभकामनाएं दी। मैं उनको हृदय से धन्यवाद देता हूं। प्रदेश की प्रगति और जनता के कल्याण के लिए पूरे समर्पण एवं सामर्थ्य के साथ हम सब कार्य करेंगे। मध्यप्रदेश देश का सर्वश्रेष्ठ राज्य बने, यही हमारा संकल्प है।'

सीएम हाउस में दोनों नेताओं के बीच आधे घंटे गुफ्तगू हुई।
सीएम हाउस में दोनों नेताओं के बीच आधे घंटे गुफ्तगू हुई।

शिवराज और कमलनाथ सब कुछ भूलकर एक-दूसरे से मिले और गुलदस्ता देकर स्वागत किया। दोनों नेताओं के बीच आधे घंटे तक गुफ्तगू हुई। कमलनाथ ने कहा कि मैंने आज मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को जीत की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। उन्हें कहा है कि आज प्रदेश के सामने कई चुनौतियां है बेरोजगारी की, कृषि क्षेत्र की। साथ ही, मैंने उन्हें विश्वास दिलाया है कि विपक्ष की तरफ से प्रदेश के विकास में कोई अड़चन आने नहीं दी जाएगी। चुनाव के नतीजों पर कहा कि 'आज हमने बैठक बुलाई है, उसमें हम परिणामों की समीक्षा करेंगे।'

इधर, सीएम शिवराज ने राजभवन पहुंचकर राज्यपाल आनंदी बाई पटेल से मुलाकात की। राज्यपाल ने सीएम को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

चुनाव को दौरान देखने को मिली थी तल्खी

चुनाव के दौरान शिवराज और कमलनाथ के बीच काफी तल्ख बयानबाजी देखने को मिली थी। कमलनाथ ने जहां शिवराज को नालायक, भूखा-नंगा और इमरती को आइटम तक कह डाला था। वहीं, शिवराज ने कमलनाथ को उद्योगपति और भ्रष्टाचारी कहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें