काउंटिंग से पहले अफसरों की तारीफ:कमलनाथ की 19 जिलों के कलेक्टर-एसपी से फोन पर बात, कहा- आप अच्छे अफसर हैं, ईमानदारी से फर्ज निभाएं

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने चुनाव के नतीजे आने से एक दिन पहले 19 जिलों के कलेक्टर व एसपी से फोन पर बात की।
  • 2018 के चुनाव में भी कमलनाथ ने सभी जिलों के कलेक्टरों और पुलिस अधीक्षकों से बात की थी

प्रदेश में हुए 28 सीटों के उपचुनाव के नतीजे आने के ठीक एक दिन पहले पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने 19 जिलों के कलेक्टरों और पुलिस अधीक्षकों से फोन पर बात की हैl कमलनाथ में अफसरों की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि आप लोग अच्छे अफसर हैंl अपना फर्ज ईमानदारी से निभाएंl

कांग्रेस सूत्रों ने बताया कि कमलनाथ ने अफसरों से मतगणना का काम निष्पक्ष तरीके से कराने को लेकर बात की हैl उन्होंने उन सभी 19 जिलों के कलेक्टर और पुलिस अधीक्षकों से बात की, जहां उपचुनाव हुए हैं और मंगलवार को मतगणना होनी हैl वर्ष 2018 के चुनाव के दौरान मतदान व मतगणना से पहले भी कमलनाथ ने प्रदेश के सभी जिलों के कलेक्टरों से बात की थीl

चेतावनी भी दे चुके हैं कमलनाथ

मतदान के दौरान मुरैना में गोली चलने की घटना पर कमलनाथ ने शासन-प्रशासन को आड़े हाथों लिया थाl उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि बीजेपी ने पुलिस और प्रशासन के सहयोग से बूथ कैप्चरिंग की घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया, लेकिन आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं किए। इसकी शिकायत चुनाव आयोग को भी की गई थीl मतगणना के दौरान एहतियात बरतने के लिए भी कमलनाथ ने आयोग को पत्र लिखे हैं।

शिवराज सिंह ने किया था पलटवार

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कमलनाथ के बयान पर पलटवार करते हुए कहा था कि कांग्रेस संभावित हार से बौखला गई हैl यही वजह है कि कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को धमका रहे हैंl इसको लेकर शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने चुनाव आयोग को पत्र भी लिखा थाl

