वीआईपी रोड पर वीवीआईपी टक्कर:शिवराज के काफिले के पीछे चल रही मीडिया की गाड़ी से कमलनाथ के काफिले की गाड़ी टकराई

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजधानी का वीआईपी रोड
  • रेत घाट की ओर जाने के लिए काफिले से उतरे थे मुख्यमंत्री
  • मीडिया की गाड़ियां रुकीं तो नाथ काफिले के 4 वाहन टकराए

राजधानी का वीआईपी रोड। एक ही रोड पर दो वीआईपी का काफिला चल रहा था। एक में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान थे। दूसरे में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ थे। इस बीच करबला पंप हाउस तिराहे पर मुख्यमंत्री के काफिले के पीछे चल रही मीडिया की गाड़ी में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नाथ के काफिले के पायलट वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी, जिससे पायलट वाहन के पीछे चल रही ई-1 (रिंक राउंड वाहन) टकरा गई। हालांकि इस हादसे में किसी को कोई चोट नहीं आई, लेकिन चार गाड़ियां क्षतिग्रस्त हो गईं। घटना सोमवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे की बताई गई है।

शहर के दौरे पर निकले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान का काफिला करबला पंप हाउस के सामने से उतरकर रेतघाट की तरफ जा रहा था। चौहान काफिले से उतरकर पंप हाउस देखने पहुंचे ही थे। काफिले के पीछे खड़ी मीडियाकर्मियों की एक कार में जोरदार टक्कर की आवाज सुनाई दी। जब लोगों ने पीछे देखा तो पता चला कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ काफिले का पायलट वाहन की टक्कर हुई है। पायलट वाहन के पीछे ई-वन रिंक राउंड वाहन (ईनोवा) उससे टकरा गई। गनीमत रही कि हादसे में किसी को चोट नहीं आई। इस हादसे में करीब चार गाड़ियों के आपसे में टकराने की बात सामने आई है।

