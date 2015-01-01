पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव में हार पर कांग्रेस आज करेगी समीक्षा:इमरती देवी की हार पर कमलनाथ का तंज- जनता ने तय किया कि उन्हें घर बिठाना है

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनावों में मिली हार के बाद कांग्रेस समीक्षा के मोड में आ गई है। आज कमलनाथ के आवास पर कांग्रेस की बैठक होगी।
  • कमलनाथ ने मीडिया से चर्चा में कहा- हम चुनाव के नतीजों पर समीक्षा करेंगे
  • बैठक में विधायकों, प्रभारियों, जिला अध्यक्षों और जीते-हारे प्रत्याशियों को बुलाया गया है

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश के विकास में विपक्ष के तौर पर हमारी तरफ से कोई अड़चन नहीं होने देंगे। उपचुनाव में हार पर बोले- हम समीक्षा करेंगे। ग्वालियर-चंबल में बड़ी बढ़त पर सिंधिया का नाम लिए बगैर कहा कि उन्हें समीक्षा करनी चाहिए। इमरती देवी की हार पर कमलनाथ ने कहा कि ‘जनता ने तय किया कि इमरती देवी को घर बिठाना है तो उन्होंने किया।‘

इधर, 28 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए हुए उपचुनाव में अपेक्षित नतीजे न आने पर कांग्रेस अब मंथन की मुद्रा में आ गई है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने आज बड़ी बैठक बुलाई है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने पार्टी के सभी विधायकों, हारे हुए प्रत्याशी के साथ ही उपचुनाव के सभी प्रभारियों और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों को भी बैठक में अनिवार्य रूप से पहुंचने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

पार्टी हार के कारण और कांग्रेस की उम्मीद से विपरीत नतीजे आने की वजहों पर मंथन की जाएगी। कांग्रेस के लिए क्या हानिकारक साबित हुआ और कहां पर उप चुनाव में चूक हुई। जो आशंकाएं कांग्रेस पार्टी चुनाव से पहले जता रही थी, क्या उन शंकाओं के कारण उपचुनाव प्रभावित हुए हैं। इन्हीं मुद्दों को लेकर आज शाम 6 बजे कमलनाथ के सरकारी निवास पर बैठक होगी। इसमें पार्टी नेता दिग्विजय सिंह, विवेक तन्खा, अरुण यादव, अजय सिंह, सुरेश पचौरी और नकुल नाथ मौजूद रहेंगे। कमलनाथ मंगलवार को शाम को ही जनता के फैसले को शिरोधार्य करते हुए अपनी हार स्वीकार कर चुके हैं।

ग्वालियर-चंबल में नई कांग्रेस का उदय

इधर, दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि 'मालवा-निमाड़ बुंदेलखंड क्षेत्र में नतीजे हमारे पक्ष में नहीं गए। कांग्रेस जन एक हो कर लड़े कहीं भी गुटबाजी की कोई शिकायत नहीं आई। सभी कांग्रेस जनों को धन्यवाद। जिन मतदाताओं ने हमें मत दिए उनके प्रति आभार। मप्र में हुए उपचुनाव में नतीजे हमारे पक्ष में नहीं गए उसका विश्लेषण होना चाहिए। ग्वालियर चंबल क्षेत्र में 16 में से 7 हम जीते भांडेर में फूल सिंह बरैया जी केवल 171 वोट से पीछे रह गए। लोग समझते थे सिंधिया जी के जाने के बाद कांग्रेस समाप्त हो जाएगी पर नई कांग्रेस खड़ी हो गई।'

