  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Kathak Of Suchitra Harmarkar, The Country's First Cow Cabinet Meeting; What Will Happen In The City, Read Here

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:नाइट कर्फ्यू, आठ बजे बाजार बंद, सुचित्रा हरमलकर का कथक डांस... शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स …

भोपाल में नाइट कर्फ्यू

रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे सब कुछ बंद रहेगा। बाजार 2 घंटे पहले 8 बजे से बंद हो जाएंगे।

मौसम

  • साफ, शुष्क अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री। न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

मीरा कॉम्प्लेक्स, अंकुर कॉम्प्लेक्स, मानसरोवर कॉम्प्लेक्स, गांधी भवन शबरी नगर, टीटीटीआई और आसपास का क्षेत्र। सुबह 9.30 से शाम 3 बजे तक

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'गमक' के अंतर्गत सुचित्रा हरमलकर का व्याख्यान एवं कथक नृत्य। जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6:30 बजे।
  • ‘मेरी आवाज ही पहचान है’... म्यूजिकल इवेंट, पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज ऑडिटोरियम, शाम 5 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • गीता बारिया की पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • बाल नाट्य कार्यशाला, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • विश्व धरोहर सप्ताह में ‘अपनी धरोहर को जानें’ कार्यक्रम, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय में, सुबह 11 बजे
  • समुंद्रम, गौहर महल, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • अनंत मंडी, गांधी भवन, शाम 4 बजे

फिल्म प्रदर्शन

  • सैन्य फिल्म ‘एनसीसी मार्चेज ऑन’ शौर्य स्मारक, शाम 6 बजे

सिटी स्पोर्ट्स

  • फेथ कप अंडर-19 इंटर अकादमी क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, फेथ क्रिकेट ग्राउंड, सुबह 8:30 बजे।
  • भोपाल जिला ओपन फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट, राजेंद्र नगर फुटबॉल मैदान, सुबह 9 बजे

पॉलिटिकल इवेंट

  • कोरोना की बैठक सीएम हाउस में वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए, सुबह 10.15 बजे
  • देश की पहली गौ कैबिनेट बैठक वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सीएम हाउस से, सुबह 11 बजे

धर्म-समाज

अन्नकूट चौरसिया समाज, राम मंदिर चौक, शाम 5 बजे

अन्नकूट सेन समाज, श्रीकृष्ण मंदिर तलैया, शाम 7 बजे

