मप्र का विमान देश में सबसे एडवांस टेक्निक का:प्रदेश की 28 हवाई पटि्टयों में उतर सकता है किंग एयर बी-250

भोपाल15 मिनट पहले
प्लेन सुपर किंग एयर बी-250
  • उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के पास सबसे बड़ा हवाई बेड़ा, तीन जेट विमान और तीन हेलीकॉप्टर

(संजय दुबे) मप्र का हवाई बेड़ा देश में अत्याधुनिक है। राज्य सरकार के पास उपलब्ध इकलौता प्लेन और हेलिकॉप्टर का एडवांस मॉडल अभी तक नहीं आया है। मप्र के जैसा जहाज सिर्फ हरियाणा सरकार के पास है। सरकार का प्लेन सुपर किंग एयर बी-250 प्रदेश की 28 हवाई पटि्टयों के लिए उपर्युक्त है। इसके अलावा मप्र का इकलौता हेलिकॉप्टर 155 बी-1 अक्टूबर 2011 में खरीदा गया था, जो एयरबस कंपनी का है। यह 59 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा गया था। इसकी बैठक क्षमता 6 सवारी की है और दो पायलट के बैठने की सीटें हैं। देश में सबसे बड़ा हवाई बेड़ा उत्तरप्रदेश सरकार का है, जहां तीन जेट विमान और तीन हेलिकॉप्टर हैं। इसके बाद गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र सरकार का क्रम है।

इन तीनों राज्यों के पास जेट प्लेन है। देश के 6 राज्य ऐसे है जिनका कोई हवाई बेड़ा ही नहीं है। इनमें हिमाचल, झारखंड, तेलंगाना, आंध्रप्रदेश, कर्नाटक और केरल हैं। केंद्र सरकार के विभागों में गृह मंत्रालय के अधीन बार्डर सिक्युरिटी फोर्स के पास विमान और हेलीकॉप्टर का बेड़ा है, जिसका उपयोग गृह मंत्रालय की सेवाओं में होता है।

प्लेन सुपर किंग एयर बी-250

  • 499.5 किमी/ घंटे की रफ्तार।
  • 35000 फीट ऊंचाई तक उड़ान।
  • 9 सवारी, दो पायलट बैठ सकते हैं।

बार्डर सिक्युरिटी फोर्स (बीएसएफ)
बीएसएफ के पास एक जेट विमान एयरविंग जेट एम्ब्रेयर –145 है जिसकी बैठक क्षमता 12 से 14 है। साथ ही हेलीकॉप्टर का भी बेड़ा है। यह केंद्र सरकार के गृह मंत्रालय के अधीन आता है।

एक्सपर्ट
- मध्यप्रदेश का हवाई बेड़ा अत्याधुनिक है जो तकनीक से पूरी तरह से लैस है। यह राज्य सरकार की आवश्यकताओं के अनुरूप है।
अनंत सेठी, मप्र सरकार के चीफ पायलट रहे हैं।

उत्तरप्रदेश के पास तीन जेट विमान और तीन हेलिकॉप्टर

हरियाणा के पास मप्र जैसा प्लेन सुपर किंग एयर बी-250
हरियाणा ने मप्र सरकार जैसा एडवांस टेक्निक का एयर प्लेन सुपर किंग एयर बी-250 नवंबर 2019 में खरीदा है। सरकार के पास एक हेलिकॉप्टर एयर बस-145 है जिसमें दो इंजन हैं यह 7 से 8 साल पुराना है।

