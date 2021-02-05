पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरु के पद का विवाद में हमला:भोपाल में किन्नर को PNT चौराहे पर दो बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, फरार

भोपाल14 मिनट पहले
एक्टिवा सवार अज्ञात बदमाशों ने पीएनटी चौराहे पर किन्नर को मारी गोली। - Dainik Bhaskar
एक्टिवा सवार अज्ञात बदमाशों ने पीएनटी चौराहे पर किन्नर को मारी गोली।
  • दोपहर साढ़े 11 बजे की घटना, पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच

कमला नगर थाना क्षेत्र में पुरानी रंजिश के चलते किन्नर को PNT चौराहे पर दो अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने गोली मार दी। आरोपी गोली मारकर बाइक से फरार हो गए। घायल को नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में पुरानी रंजिश की बात भी सामने आई है। दरअसल, सिम्मी के गुरु देवी सिंह और एक अन्य गुट के बीच गुरु के पद को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। पुलिस इस एंगल पर भी जांच कर रही है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि तलैया इलाके की रहने वाली सिम्मी और उसके गुरु देवी सिंह PNT चौराहे के पास होली का चंदा मांगने आए थे। दोपहर करीब साढ़े 11 बजे दोनों जीवन विहार कॉलोनी गेट के पास पहुंचे थे। इसी दौरान एक्टिवा सवार दो बदमाश आए। उन्होंने सिम्मी को गोली मार दी। पीड़ित को पटाखे जैसी आवाज आने के बाद दाहिने पैर में गोली लगने का पता चला। गोली चलाने के बाद दोनों आरोपी फरार हो गए। पीड़ित को तुरंत नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

