पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Kolar Pipeline Bursts Near Kajali Khera In Bhopal; 100 Feet High Fountain, Half Of The City's 10 Million Population Will Not Get Water

पानी का संकट:भोपाल में कजली खेड़ा के पास कोलार पाइपलाइन फूटी; 100 फीट ऊंचा फौव्वारा निकला, कल आधे शहर की 10 लाख से ज्यादा आबादी को नहीं मिलेगा पानी

भोपाल18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल में कजली खेड़ा के पास कोलार पाइपलाइन फूट गई, जिससे शनिवार को आधे से ज्यादा शहर को पानी की सप्लाई नहीं हो पाएगी।
  • महीने भर के अंदर दूसरी बार कोलार पाइपलाइन फूटी है, इससे पहले चार इमली में पाइपलाइन फूटी थी

भोपाल में शुक्रवार को कजली खेड़ा के पास कोलार पाइपलाइन फूट गई। इससे 100 फीट ऊंचा फौव्वारा फूट पड़ा। फौव्वारा देखने के लिए आसपास से गुजर रहे राहगीर रुक गए और फोटो-वीडियो बनाने लगे। पाइपलाइन शाम को करीब 5 बजे फूटी है। इसकी सूचना नगर निगम को दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची टीम ने मेंटेनेंस का काम शुरू कर दिया है। इस बड़ी फूट की वजह से शनिवार को आधे शहर यानि करीब 10 लाख आबादी को पानी का संकट रहेगा। दोनों टाइम पानी की सप्लाई बाधित रहेगी।

पानी के उठते गिरते फौव्वारे को देखने के लिए राहगीर रुक गए और फोटो बनाने लगे।
पानी के उठते गिरते फौव्वारे को देखने के लिए राहगीर रुक गए और फोटो बनाने लगे।

नगर निगम के मुताबिक, शनिवार को आधा शहर को पानी नहीं मिल पाएगा। शहर की 50 से ज्यादा कॉलोनियों को दोनों टाइम पानी की सप्लाई बाधित रहेगी। 40 दिन के अंदर तीसरी बार है, जब मेन पाइपलाइन फूटी है, इससे पहले चार इमली में कोलार पाइपलाइन फूटी थी और इससे भी दस दिन पहले बागसेवनिया थाने के पास नर्मदा पाइपलाइन फूट गई थी, जिससे दो दिन तक आधे शहर में पानी की किल्लत थी।

शुक्रवार को शाम 5:00 बजे कोलार पाइपलाइन फूटने की सूचना मिलने के बाद नगर निगम की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और मेंटेनेंस का काम शुरू कर दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि मेंटेनेंस कार्य रात भर चलेगा। कोलार पाइप लाइन फूटने से पानी का फव्वारा 100 फीट की ऊंचाई तक उठते-गिरते देखा गया। चूंकि फौव्वारा एक घंटे से ज्यादा देर तक उठता गिरता रहा, जिससे हजारों गैलन सप्लाई के पानी की बर्बादी हुई।

पाइपलाइन फूटने के बाद फौव्वारा एक घंटे तक बना रहा है, जिससे हजारों गैलन पानी बह गया।
पाइपलाइन फूटने के बाद फौव्वारा एक घंटे तक बना रहा है, जिससे हजारों गैलन पानी बह गया।

इन कालोनियों में प्रभावित रहेगी सप्लाई
शनिवार को प्रभावित होने वाली कॉलोनियों में अरेरा कॉलोनी, रेलवे कॉलोनी, हबीबगंज, 1100 क्वार्ट्स, चार इमली, पंचशील नगर, प्लेटिनम प्लाजा, शास्त्री नगर, जवाहर चौक, गिन्नौरी, मोती मस्जिद, चांदवड, निशातपुरा, पुराना बस स्टैंड, स्टेशन, बजरिया, नेहरू नगर, कोटरा, शासकीय आवास, बगीरा अपार्टमेंट, साउथ टीटी नगर, 228 क्वार्ट्स, अंबेडकर नगर, सरस्वती नगर, 25वीं बटालियन, गीतांजलि कॉप्लेक्स, संजय कॉप्लेक्स, शाहपुरा के तीनों सेक्टर एबीसी, गुलमोहर कॉलोनी, ई-7 एक्सटेंशन, गौरा गांव, बिसनखेड़ी, शाहपुरा छावनी, बुधवारा, नदीम रोड, लखेरापूरा में सुबह पानी की सप्लाई प्रभावित रहेगी।

वही शाम को नारियल खेड़ा, जेपी नगर, पीजीबीटी क्षेत्र, काजी कैंप, शाहजहांनाबाद, टीला जमालपुरा, बाल विहार, पुतलीघर, इब्राहिमगंज, चांदबड, आरिफ नगर, शांति नगर, ग्रीन पार्क, जनता क्वार्ट्स, साईं बाबा नगर, अरेरा कॉलोनी, जवाहर चौक, गुलमोहर कॉलोनी, नूर महल, इमामी गेट, पीर गेट, अशोक कॉलोनी में पानी की सप्लाई प्रभावित रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरनगर की पंचायत ने लड़कों को दी चेतावनी- तंग कपड़े पहने तो लगेगा जुर्माना - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें