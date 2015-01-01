पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एडवेंचर कैंप:50 एडवेंचर लवर्स ने की 15 किलोमीटर की ट्रैकिंग, ट्रैकर्स के चेहरे पर दिखी खुशी

भोपाल24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रैकिंग के दौरान खेत में चलते ट्रैकर्स।
  • नीलबड़ के पास नवलपुरा गांव के पास ट्रैकर्स ने की ट्रैकिंग

एडवेंचर लवर्स ने हाल में मिनी ट्रैक में कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया। यूथ हॉस्टल एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया की लेकसिटी यूनिट की ओर से ट्रैक का आयोजन किया गया था। नीलबड़ के पास नवलपुरा गांव के पास 50 लोगों के ग्रुप ने नया ट्रैक तलाशने की कोशिश की। करीब 15 किलोमीटर के ट्रैक में नदी भी मिली, जंगल, पेड़ और खेत भी।

ट्रैकिंग कैंप में ग्रुप फोटो के दौरान ट्रैकर्स।
ट्रैकिंग कैंप में ग्रुप फोटो के दौरान ट्रैकर्स।

बीटा प्राइम ट्रैकिंग में फ्रंट और रियर लीडर बनाए गए। कोरोना गाइडलाइन के चलते ट्रैकर्स के हैंड को सैनिटाइज कराया गया। बीच-बीच में वॉलेंटियर्स हैंड सैनिटाइज कर रहे थे। साथ ही, ट्रैकर्स को डिस्टेंस मेंटेन करते हुए चलते रहने की भी सलाह दे रहे थे। यूथ हॉस्टल एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया की लेकसिटी यूनिट के सचिव संजय मधुप ने बताया कि लंबे समय से शहर के ट्रैकर्स किसी नए रूट पर जाने की डिमांड कर रहे थे। यही वजह है कि दूर जाने की बजाय शहर के पास ही नीलबड़ में नया ट्रैक चुना।

ट्रैकिंग के दौरान मस्ती के पल।
ट्रैकिंग के दौरान मस्ती के पल।

इस ट्रैक में फैमिलीज ने ज्यादा इंट्रेस्ट दिखाया। ट्रैक के लिए एंट्री बुक करने के पहले सभी से ट्रैवल हिस्ट्री जानी थी। सुबह जाने के पहले भी उन लोगों को ही साथ ले गए, जिनका थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग में टेम्प्रेचर नॉर्मल आया। ट्रैक की समाप्ति पर सभी ट्रैकर्स को सर्टिफिकेट दिए गए। बेस्ट ट्रैकर्स का अवार्ड आलोक खरे को दिया गया। ट्रैक का संयोजन प्रदीप खत्री और जैतव्य मोदी ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें