  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Land Mafia Ghanshyam Rajput Attached Rs 5 Crore Benami Property, Bought 4 Acres Of Land In Bairagarh In The Name Of Relative

इनकम टैक्स का एक्शन:भू-माफिया घनश्याम राजपूत की 5 करोड़ की बेनामी प्रॉपर्टी अटैच, रिश्तेदार के नाम से बैरागढ़ में खरीदी थी 4 एकड़ जमीन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल के भू माफिया रोहित नगर हाउसिसंग सोसयाटी में घोटाला करने वाले धनश्याम राजपूत की 5 करोड़ की बेनामी प्राॅपर्टी इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने अटैच कर ली है।
  • आरोप - इस प्रॉपर्टी को खरीदने के लिए एक बोगस कंपनी नंदनी एसोसिएट्स बनाई थी।
  • EOW और CBI भी इस मामले में बैंक खातों की कर रही है जांच।

इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने भोपाल के भूमाफिया घनश्याम राजपूत की 5 करोड़ की बेनामी प्रॉपर्टी अटैच कर ली है। रोहित नगर हाउसिंग सोसायटी में करोड़ों के घाेटाले के आरोपी घनश्याम ने अपने निकट के रिश्तेदार के नाम पर बैरागढ़ में 4 एकड़ जमीन खरीदी थी। जिसकी कीमत करीब 5 करोड़ रुपए बताई गई है। बता दें कि रोहित नगर हाउसिंग सोयायटी में फर्जीवाड़े का मास्टरमाइंड घनश्याम राजपूत समेत 24 लाेगों पर इओडब्ल्यू ने वर्ष 2019 में एफआईआर दर्ज की थी। इससे पहले वर्ष 2007 में घनश्याम के ठिकानों पर सीबीआई ने छापा मारा था। फिलहाल वह इस मामले में जमानत पर चल रहा है। इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट के सूत्रों ने बताया कि घनश्याम ने बैरागढ़ में जो 4 एकड़ जमीन अपने रिश्तेदार के नाम पर खरीदी थी, उसके लिए बाकायदा एक बोगस कंपनी बनाई गई थी। इसके रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए रिश्तेदार का पैन और आधार कार्ड का इस्तेमाल किया गया। इस जमीन को खरीदने के लिए रकम भी कंपनी के सेंट्रल बैंक की गुलमोहर ब्रांच से निकाला गया। ईओडब्ल्यू और सीबीआई जिन खातों की जांच कर रही है। उसमें एक खाता यह भी है। बता दें कि घनश्याम ने रोहित नगर हाउसिंग सोसायटी के प्लॉट उन लोगों को बेच दिए, जो किसी भी तरह से पात्र नहीं थे। बताया जा रहा है कि घनश्याम ने इन बैंक खातों के जरिए बड़े पैमाने पर ट्रांजेक्शन किए। यह सारे ट्रांजेक्शन जांच के दायरे में हैं।

इनकम टैक्स की जांच टीम जल्दी ही इस मामले से जुड़े दूसरे लोगों को भी पूछताछ करेगी। घनश्याम ने स्वंय और पत्नी संध्या सिंह के नाम से सोसायटी में 2003 में दो प्लॉट लिए। इसके बाद 2005 में वह षड्यंत्रपूर्वक खुद सोसायटी के संचालक मंडल में शामिल हो गया। संस्था के अकाउंट से 22.70 करोड़ की हेराफेरी के प्रमाण मिले थे।
रेलवे का निलंबत बाबू है घनश्यान
घनश्याम राजपूत रेलवे में क्लर्क था। 28 फरवरी 2007 को सीबीआई ने राजपूत के घर से रोहित सोसायटी की 137 बेनामी संपत्ति के दस्तावेज जब्त किए थे। इसके बाद रेलवे ने उसे निलंबित कर दिया था। गया। इसके बाद वह क्षत्रिय महासभा का प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बन गया था।
350 लोगों को झांसे में लेकर 16 करोड़ वसूल चुका है घनश्याम
फरवरी 2012 में राजपूत ने जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों की मध्यस्थता में 350 पात्र सदस्यों को प्लॉट देने का भरोसा देकर प्रति सदस्य 4.50 लाख रुपए लिए। यह राशि 16 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा थी। आरोप है कि राजपूत ने संस्था के अकाउंट से यह राशि निकाल ली और फिर प्लॉट देने से इनकार कर दिया।

