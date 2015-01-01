पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस में मंथन:ग्वालियर-चंबल से बन सकता है नेता प्रतिपक्ष

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय में ग्वालियर अंचल को लेकर गंभीरता से विचार विमर्श चल रहा है। माना जा रहा है कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष या फिर मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष के पद से इस्तीफा देंगे और पद पर ग्वालियर अंचल की किसी कांग्रेस नेता की ताजपोशी की जाएगी।

दिग्विजय सिंह ने इस बारे में इशारा भी किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग समझते थे सिंधिया के जाने के बाद पार्टी खत्म हो जाएगी, लेकिन ग्वालियर-चंबल में नई कांग्रेस खड़ी हो गई है। इससे साफ है कि कांग्रेस का इस इलाके में फोकस ज्यादा रहेगा। अभी तक इस इलाके में सिंधिया का ही वर्चस्व रहा है, लेकिन उनके बीजेपी में जाने के बाद अब कांग्रेस में इस इलाके में नए सिरे से जमीन तैयार करने की कवायद की जाएगी।

भले ही कमलनाथ के प्रदेश में पार्टी की कमान संभालने के बाद प्रदेश की सत्ता में डेढ़ दशक बाद कांग्रेस की आधी अधूरी वापसी हुई थी, लेकिन उसके बाद वह लगातार संगठन से लेकर सरकार तक में असफल साबित हो रहे हैं। सरकार बनने के करीब 15 माह बाद जिस तरह से प्रदेश में एक के बाद एक राजनीतिक घटनाक्रम हो रहे हैं, उससे कमलनाथ पर मौजूदा दो पदों में से किसी एक पद को छोड़ने का दबाव बना हुआ है। वे पीसीसी अध्यक्ष के साथ ही पहले मुख्यमंत्री भी रह चुके हैं। अभी भी वे प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के साथ ही नेता प्रतिपक्ष भी हैं। अब पार्टी की उपचुनाव में हुई पराजय के बाद से माना जा रहा है कि वे अब दो में से किसी एक पद से इस्तीफा देंगे।

