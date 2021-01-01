पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामाजिक पहल:मीणा समाज के वॉलंटियर्स को ऑनलाइन मॉकड्रिल के माध्यम से कानूनी प्रशिक्षण

भोपाल3 मिनट पहले
कानूनी जानकारी देते राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
कानूनी जानकारी देते राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अधिकारी।
  • जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण से मिलेगी प्रकरणों को मान्यता
  • प्रकरणों की सुनवाई में आने वाली कठिनाइयों का बता रहे समाधान

मीणा समाज के लोगों को अब विवाद का निराकरण करने लिए बाकायदा मॉकड्रिल के माध्यम से प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। ताकि किसी भी प्रकार का विवाद आने पर वे कानूनी प्रावधानों के साथ प्रकरण का निराकरण कर सके।

यह समाज पहली ऐसी समाज होगी जिसके द्वारा निराकृत किए गए प्रकरणों को जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण के माध्यम से मान्यता मिलेगी। यह प्रशिक्षण 21 जनवरी से शुरू हो गया है। खास बात यह है कि इस प्रशिक्षण को लेने के लिए महिलाएं आगे आ रही हैं। इसमें चार महिलाएं को प्रशिक्षित किया जा रहा है।

राष्ट्रीय संयोजक लालाराम मीणा राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण में सभी वॉलंटियर को मॉकड्रिल के माध्यम से प्रशिक्षित किया जा रहा है। यह प्रशिक्षण महिलाओं को बहुत पसंद आ रहा है। इस ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण में अंजू मीणा, रचना मीणा, शीला मीणा भी शामिल हैं। इनका कहना है कि प्रशिक्षण से यह जानकारी मिल रही है कि किसी भी विवाद को कानूनी तरीके से कैसे सुलझाना है। प्रकरण के दौरान कौन सी कठिनाई आ सकती है। उसका निराकरण कैसे करना है।

दोनों पक्षों से चर्चा के बाद पहुंचते हैं निर्णय पर
अंजू मीणा ने बताया कि प्रशिक्षण के दौरान हर दिन दो प्रकरण लिए जाते हैं। इसमें एक पारिवारिक विवाद होता है दूसरा झगड़ा मारपीट, चाेरी जैसे अन्य प्रकरण। इसमें एक आवेदक होता है दूसरा अनावेदक। दोनों पक्षों के वकील और एक व्यक्ति मध्यस्थता करने वाला।

इसमें बाकायदा आवेदन लिया जाता है उसके हिसाब से प्रकरण की सुनवाई होती है। सब अपना पक्ष रखते हैं। इस दौरान मध्यस्थता करने वाला शांत होकर सब सुनता है। इसके बाद आवेदन अनावेदक की अलग-अलग काउंसलिंग की जाती है, जिसमें दोनों के गुण-दोषों को बताया जाता है।

दोनों पक्षों को बुलाकर चर्चा की जाती है। उसके बाद सभी आपस में सहयोग करके एक निर्णय पर पहुंचते हैं। इसमें मध्यस्थता करने वाले की कोशिश रहती है कि दोनों के बीच सुलह हो जाए। रचना मीणा का कहना है कि इस प्रशिक्षण से उनकी सोच का नजरिया बदला है।

ऐप खोलें
