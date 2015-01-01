पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन वोटिंग:युवा कांग्रेस के ऑनलाइन चुनाव में 50 फीसदी से भी कम वोटिंग

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉबिंग करते रहे प्रदेश के कई वरिष्ठ नेता भी
  • चुनावों में अपने-अपने समर्थकों को जिताने तीन पीढ़ियों ने दिखाया दम

युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष समेत कार्यकारिणी के लिए हुए चुनाव में 50 फीसदी से भी कम वोट पड़े। मध्यप्रदेश में 3 लाख 50 हजार युवा कांग्रेस के वोटर थे, जिनमें से महज 1 लाख 11 हजार ने ही आॅनलाइन वोट किया। शनिवार को 19 जिलों में वोटिंग हुई।

इनमें जबलपुर, उज्जैन, सीहोर और विदिशा प्रमुख थे। युवा कांग्रेस के चुनाव में खास यह रहा कि कहने को तो यह चुनाव 35 साल से कम वाले युवाओं का था, लेकिन इसमें कांग्रेस की तीन पीढ़ियों की सक्रियता नजर आई। विक्रांत भूरिया के समर्थन में पहली पीढ़ी के नेताओं में उनके पिता कांतिलाल भूरिया और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह गुपचुप तरीके से वोटरों से संपर्क करते देखे गए।

ये नेता नहीं चाहते थे कि अजीत बौरासी चुनाव लड़े, ताकि विक्रांत का पलड़ा भारी रहे। वहीं, दूसरी पीढ़ी के नेताओं में जीतू पटवारी और कुणाल चौधरी, पूर्व मंत्री लाखन सिंह यादव के भतीजे संजय यादव के लिए लाबिंग करते रहे। उधर, तीसरी पीढ़ी के नेताओं में एनएसयूआई से युवा कांग्रेस में प्रवेश करने वाली पीढ़ी के नेताओं में विपिन वानखेड़े थे, जिन्होंने विवेक त्रिपाठी के समर्थन में चुनाव लड़ने से मना कर दिया था।

बड़े दिग्गज नेताओं की युवा कांग्रेस के चुनाव में सक्रियता दिखाने की वजह आगामी नगरीय निकाय चुनाव हैं, क्योंकि निकायों के चुनावों में 50 प्रतिशत कोटा युवा कांग्रेस का रहेगा। ऐसे में युवाओं के चुनाव बड़े नेताओं के बीच वर्चस्व की लड़ाई बन गए। बड़े नेता चाहते हैं कि अध्यक्ष उनका पसंदीदा व्यक्ति बन जाए, ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा टिकट उनके समर्थकों को मिल जाएं। बाकी पचास फीसदी टिकटों को पीछे के दरवाजे से पा लिया जाएं।

फिर साइट हैक होने की बनी रही आशंका
युवा कांग्रेस चुनाव की अंतिम दिन चली ऑनलाइन चुनाव प्रक्रिया में फिर से राजस्थान युवा कांग्रेस चुनाव का साइट हैक होने का घटनाक्रम ताजा हो गया। दोपहर 2 से 3 बजे तक सर्वर डाउन होने से वोटिंग रुक गई। बाद में यह कहा गया कि 1 घंटे के समय में वृद्धि कर दी जाएगी।

दोबारा जब वोटिंग शुरू हुई तो वोटरों को मोबाइल पर ओटीपी प्राप्त नहीं हुए। कोई भी जिम्मेदार पदाधिकारी फोन नहीं उठा रहे थे। बाद में यह मामला युवा कांग्रेस के चुनाव पदाधिकारी मकसूद मिर्जा तक भी पहुंचा, लेकिन कोई समाधान नहीं निकला। इस तरह बड़ी संख्या में युवा वोट करने से वंचित रह गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें