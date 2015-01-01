पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस:पेंडेंसी से नए आवेदकों को नहीं मिल रहे लाइसेंस के अपाॅइंटमेंट; 250 बढ़ चुकी है अब तक स्लॉट की संख्या

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
स्मार्ट चिप प्राइवेट लिमिटेड द्वारा अपने कंप्यूटर सॉफ्टवेयर को अपडेट करने लिए गए शट डाउन के कारण ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस की पेंडेंसी बढ़ गई है। इस वजह से नए आवेदकों को आने वाले दिनों के अपाॅइंटमेंट लेने में समस्या हो रही है। यह हालात तब हैं, जबकि लॉकडाउन के बाद से अब तक स्लॉट की संख्या लर्निंग व डीएल के लिए 250-250 तक बढ़ाई जा चुकी है। आरटीओ संजय तिवारी का कहना है कि नई व्यवस्था में कुछ समय लगता है। जल्द ही सब कुछ नॉर्मल हो जाएगा।

हाल ही में स्मार्ट चिप प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने आरटीओ से बनाए जाने वाले लाइसेंस के लिए उसी दिन का अपाॅइंटमेंट देने के लिए सुबह 8 बजे से शुरुआत करने की बात कही थी, लेकिन लगभग दो सप्ताह बीतने के बाद भी यह शुरुआत नहीं की जा सकी है। जबकि कंपनी के स्टेट हेड मनीमन ने जल्द यह व्यवस्था शुरू करने के साथ ही री-शेड्यूलिंग की तारीख भी नजदीक की होने की बात कही थी। इसके बाद भी हालात में अब तक सुधार नहीं किया जा सका है।

हालांकि स्मार्ट चिप प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के भोपाल सेंटर प्रभारी राजेश शर्मा का कहना है कि परिवहन विभाग की वेबसाइट www.mptransport.org के माध्यम से आवेदन करने में दिक्कत नहीं हो रही है। केवल पेंडिंग अपाॅइंटमेंट के कारण समस्या हो रही है, जिसमें जल्द सुधार हो जाएगा। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि अब प्रतिदिन लर्निंग व परमानेंट ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस यानी डीएल के लिए 600 की जगह 700 अपाइंटमेंट कर दिए गए हैं। एक पखवाड़े पहले तक यह संख्या करीब 600 ही थी।

100 से हुई थी शुरुआत
लॉकडाउन अवधि के बाद जुलाई में की गई लाइसेंस बनाने की शुरुआत के दौरान लर्निंग व परमानेंट लाइसेंस के स्लॉट 100-100 ही थे, लेकिन अगस्त के दौरान इन्हें बढ़ाकर 300-300 कर दिया गया। इसके बाद एक पखवाड़े पहले इनकी संख्या 50-50 और बढ़ाकर 350-350 की जा चुकी है। इसके बाद भी आम आवेदकों को उसी दिन व सप्ताह का अपाॅइंटमेंट मिलने में समस्या हो रही है।

