पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आबकारी नीति:शराब दुकानों की नीलामी में घट सकती है लाइसेंस फीस

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर पर होम डिलीवरी को लेकर नहीं हो सका निर्णय

नई आबकारी नीति में शराब दुकानों की नीलामी में इस बार लाइसेंस फीस को सरकार घटा सकती है। कांग्रेस की पिछली कमलनाथ सरकार ने 25 फीसदी ग्रोथ के साथ नीलामी की थी, लेकिन वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 में होने वाली नीलामी में इस बार कुछ कमी हो सकती है। मंगलवार को आबकारी मंत्री जगदीश देवड़ा और प्रमुख सचिव दीपाली रस्तोगी ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के सामने नई नीति के ड्रॉफ्ट की जानकारी दी। इसमें ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर पर होम डिलीवरी की व्यवस्था पर निर्णय नहीं हो पाया। एक-दो दिन में मुख्यमंत्री फिर आबकारी नीति पर बात करेंगे। फिलहाल इसे अंतिम रूप नहीं दिया गया है।

नीति की चर्चा के दौरान बताया गया कि यदि लाइसेंस फीस में कुछ कमी भी की जाती है, तब भी मप्र में आबकारी से मिलने वाले रेवेन्यू में करीब 20 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हो जाएगी। पिछले वर्ष जब नीलामी हुई थी, तब 10 हजार 650 करोड़ रुपए रेवेन्यू मिलने की राह बनी थी। बड़े समूहों को खत्म करके 3-4 दुकानों के छोटे समूह बनाए जाते हैं और नीलामी होती है तो रेवेन्यू का आंकड़ा 12 हजार करोड़ तक पहुंचेगा। बैठक में बताया गया कि नई दुकानों को नहीं खोला जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser