  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Bhopal Breaking

तीन हजार परिवारों पर संकट:चार साल से दस्तावेज जमा नहीं करने पर भोपाल के 15 आर्किटेक्ट के लाइसेंस सस्पैंड; 7 दिन की मोहलत दी

भोपाल39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल नगर निगम ने भवन अनुज्ञा देने वाले 15 प्राइवेट आर्किटेक्ट के लाइसेंस अस्थायी रूप से स्थगित कर दिए हैं।
  • सभी को 7 दिन के अंदर सभी दस्तावेज जमा करने होंगे
  • राज्य शासन उठा सकता है इनके खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कदम

भोपाल नगर निगम ने भवन नक्शे की अनुमति देने वाले 15 प्राइवेट आर्किटेक्ट के लाइसेंस अस्थायी रूप से स्थगित कर दिए हैं। सभी ने बीते 4 साल से इस संबंध में दस्तावेज जमा नहीं किए हैं। उन्हें सात दिन के अंदर सभी दस्तावेज कार्यालय में जमा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसका सीधा असर भवन अनुज्ञा लेने वाले करीब 3 हजार परिवारों पर पड़ सकता है। उनके द्वारा वर्ष 2016 से अब तक मकान की यह परमिशन दी गई हैं। राज्य शासन इस संबंध में सख्त कदम भी उठा सकती है।

300 वर्ग मीटर तक की भवन परमिशन दे सकते हैं

राज्य शासन ने वर्ष 2016-17 में प्राइवेट आर्किटेक्ट को 300 वर्ग मीटर तक के भूखंड के लिए भवन की परमिशन देने के अधिकार दे दिए थे। इसके तहत 30 दिन के अंदर उनके द्वारा दिए जाने वाली भवन अनुज्ञा की कॉपी प्रत्येक माह के प्रथम सप्ताह के अंत में कार्यालय में जमा कराने का नियम है। वर्तमान में निगम में इस तरह के 91 आर्किटेक्ट पंजीबद्ध हैं। इनमें से 15 इंजीनियर द्वारा यह जानकारी आज तक प्रस्तुत नहीं की गई। इसके कारण तत्काल प्रभाव से अस्थायी रूप से इनके लाइसेंस स्थगित कर दिए गए हैं। उन्हें सात दिन की मोहलत दी गई है।

इनके लाइसेंस स्थगित किए गए

अजीत लालवानी, रूपेश किरार, अंकिता श्रीवास्तव, अनुपम सोनी, आराधना मोईले, जयस जेमलखान, अवनीश सक्सेना, मनीष गुप्ता, नीरज पहाड़े, रोजी अरोरा, एस राजन वरियार, एसएम हुसैन, सुजीत कुमार झरवडे, हृदेश किशोर और छाया चंडक।

तीन हजार परिवारों पर होगा असर

नगर निगम द्वारा अब तक 2862 भवन परमिशन जारी किए जाने की जानकारी मिली है, लेकिन इनकी कापी कार्यालय में जमा नहीं कराई गईं। अगर वह 7 दिन में दस्तावेज जाम नहीं करते हैं, तो उनके लाइसेंस रद्द करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। भवन अनुज्ञा को रद्द करने का अधिकारी राज्य शासन के पास है। ऐसे में राज्य शासन इस पर कार्रवाई भी कर सकती है। जिसका असर सीधे तीन हजार परिवारों पर पड़ेगा।

