निगम का अंधेरा:बावड़ियाकलां में लाइट लगी पर कनेक्शन नहीं, शहर में 10 हजार से ज्यादा स्ट्रीट लाइट बंद

भोपाल40 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

शहर की 45 हजार स्ट्रीट लाइट में से दस हजार से अधिक महीनों से बंद हैं। बावड़ियाकला में आकृति ईको सिटी से शाहपुरा सी सेक्टर तक जाने वाली सड़क पर महीनों पहले स्ट्रीट लाइट लग गई, लेकिन कनेक्शन नहीं होने से यहां अंधेरा रहता है।

भारत टॉकीज क्षेत्र में सेंट्रल लायब्रेरी के पास एक सड़क पर सालों से बंद स्ट्रीट लाइट अपराधियों और नशेड़ियों का अड्‌डा बन गई है। सड़क से महिलाओं ने आना-जाना बंद कर दिया है। स्थानीय रहवासी अस्मा खान बताती हैं कि वे सीएम हेल्पलाइन से लेकर नगर निगम के कॉल सेंटर तक सबको शिकायत कर चुकी हैं, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। यहां होने वाली छेड़छाड़ की घटनाओं के कारण लड़कियों ने इस रोड का नाम हॉंटेंड रोड रख दिया है।

शहर में यह अकेला मामला नहीं है। रचना नगर में रहवासी सोसायटी स्ट्रीट लाइट का बिल जमा करती है, लेकिन बिजली कंपनी ने नगर निगम के साथ इस कॉलोनी की स्ट्रीट लाइट का कनेक्शन भी काट दिया था। बाग मुगालिया क्षेत्र में भी सड़कों पर अंधेरा रहता है।

पिछले दिनों निगम आयुक्त वीएस कोलसानी ने दावा किया था कि दीवाली पर सारी स्ट्रीट लाइट रोशन होंगी। लेकिन दावा गलत साबित हुआ। निगम और स्मार्ट सिटी के सुपरिंटेंडिंग इंजीनियर पीके जैन ने कहा कि कुछ स्ट्रीट लाइट के कनेक्शन कटे हुए हैं, हम उन्हें जुड़वा रहे हैं।

