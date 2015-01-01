पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मप्र में लव जिहाद विधेयक:गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम ने कांग्रेस से पूछा- वो यह बताएं कि विधेयक के पक्ष में हैं या उसके खिलाफ

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने हमेशा तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति की है, इसलिए ये हाशिए पर चले गए हैं।
  • गृहमंत्री ने कहा- हमारे लिए गीता, गंगा, गौ माता, तीन शुभ दाता हैं, इसलिए गो कैबिनेट बनाई

मध्य प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने लव जिहाद को लेकर बनने वाले कानून और विधेयक को आगामी विधानसभा सत्र में लाने की बात कही है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस ये बताए कि वो इस विधेयक के पक्ष में हैं या खिलाफ हैं।

नरोत्तम ने कहा कि 'ये धर्म स्वातंत्रय विधेयक 2020 है। इसे लाया जा रहा है। इसमें अमेंडमेंट किए गए हैं। ये धर्म विशेष से जुड़ा नहीं है लव जिहाद। कोई भी जबरदस्ती, लालच, प्रलोभन देकर विवाह करता है तो 5 साल का कठोर कारावास होगा। ऐसी शादी अमान्य हो जाएगी। इसे संज्ञेय और गैर जमानती अपराध माना जाएगा।'

भाजपा के लिए गीता, गंगा, गौ माता, तीन शुभ दाता हैं। इसलिए गौ कैबिनेट बनाई गई है। कांग्रेस सरकार 15 महीने बातें करती रही, 15 गोशाला नहीं बनाई। इसके बाद जो प्रगति की, वो शिवराज सरकार ने की।

कमलनाथ को गोधन क्या है, ये पता भी नहीं होगा

कमलनाथ के जन्मदिन पर सुंदरकांड के आयोजन को लेकर गृहमंत्री ने कहा कि 'कांग्रेस का सॉफ्ट हिन्दुत्व नहीं सिर्फ स्टंट है। चुनाव के वक्त ही करते हैं। राहुल गांधी कभी दिवाली, भाईदूज मनाते दिखे क्या? आज तक नहीं देखा होगा। कमलनाथ जी, इतना बड़ा त्योहार निकल गया है, कहीं मंदिर में दिखे क्या? कमलनाथ जी को मालूम ही नहीं होगा कि गोधन क्या होता है।'

अब कमलनाथ ट्वीट पर ही मिलेंगे

कमलनाथ की चुटकी लेते हुए नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि ' कमलनाथ जी परिणाम आने के बाद से कहां है, अब वो सिर्फ ट्वीट पर ही मिलेंगे। चिदंबरम भी कह रहे हैं कि जमीन पर कांग्रेस नहीं बची है। भाजपा का मुकाबला अब कांग्रेस से नहीं होगा गठबंधन से ही होगी। कांग्रेस अगर गांधी परिवार को छोड़ेगी तो नुकसान, गांधी परिवार कांग्रेस को छोड़ेगा तो नुकसान है। दोनों स्थितियों में नुकसान होना तय है। बचाव का कोई रास्ता अब नहीं बचा है।'

कांग्रेस तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति करती है

गृहमंत्री ने कहा कि 'कांग्रेस तुष्टिकरण की नीति अपनाती है, इसी कारण हाशिए पर जा रही है। अभी भी समझ नहीं आ रहा है। गुपकार के साथ कांग्रेस चुनाव लड़ रही है। देश तोड़ने वाली ताकतों के साथ मिलकर लड़ रही है। देश तोड़ने, समाज को बांटने की बात जहां पर आई होगी, वहां पर राहुल गांधी या कांग्रेस मिलेगी, लेकिन हम देश के साथ हैं और उसे तोड़ने वाली ताकतों के खिलाफ हैं। हम किसी आतंकवाद का समर्थन नहीं करते।'

