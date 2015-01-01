पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bhopal
  Madhya Pradesh B Pharma Student Taking Photo On Railway Trak In Bhopal; Death Due To Train Arrival

फोटोग्राफी ने जान ली:भोपाल में रेलवे ट्रैक पर एडवेंचर दिखाने बी फार्मा स्टूडेंट खिंचवा रहा था फोटो; अचानक आई ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से मौत

भोपाल4 मिनट पहले
फोटो खिचवाते समय अचानक ट्रेन आने के कारण आरिब उसकी चपेट में आ गया। - प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • उत्तरप्रदेश से 15 दिन पहले ही भोपाल आकर एडमिशन लिया था

भोपाल में एडवेंचर दिखाने के लिए फोटोग्राफी कराने का शौक 18 साल के बी फार्मा छात्र को भारी पड़ गया। दोस्तों के साथ रेलवे ट्रैक पर फोटो खिंचवाते समय अचानक ट्रेन आ गई। छात्र दोस्तों के साथ जान बचाने के लिए भागा, लेकिन वह ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से नहीं बच पाया और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया।

घटना भोपाल के शाहपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के रोहित नगर के बाबड़िया रेलवे फाटक की है। रोहित नगर स्थित जानकी अस्पताल के फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट शारिक खान ने बताया कि उनका ममेरा भाई 18 वर्षीय आरिब खान पिता आफताफ खान 15 दिन पहले ही उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं से भोपाल आया था। वह शनिवार दोपहर अपने दोस्तों के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने का कहकर घर से निकला था।

शाम को उन्हें सूचना मिली कि आरिब ट्रेन के नीचे आ गया है। दोस्तों ने बताया कि वह रेलवे ट्रैक पर खड़े होकर फोटो खिंचवा रहा था। इसी दौरान अचानक ट्रेन आ गई। दोस्त बच निकले, लेकिन वह ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गया, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना शारिक ने ही शाहपुरा थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके से शव बरामद कर उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल भिजवा दिया।

अरिब ने अभी एडमिशन लिया था

शारिक ने बताया कि आरिब 15 दिन पहले ही भोपाल आया था। वह उनके साथ ही रह रहा था। उसने अभी राजीव गांधी कॉलेज में बी फार्मा में एडमिशन लिया था।

दो बहनों में इकलौता था

शारिक ने बताया कि आरिब के माता पिता और परिवार बदायूं उत्तर प्रदेश में रहते हैं। वह उनके साथ रहकर बी फार्मा कर रहा था। वह दो बहनों में इकलौता था। उन्हें समझ नहीं आ रहा कि वह आरिब के माता-पिता को कैसे और क्या बताएं?

पुलिस ने मौके से कैमरा जब्त किया

शाहपुरा पुलिस के अनुसार घटनास्थल पर आरिब का शव और एक कैमरा मिला है। कैमरे को जब्त कर लिया गया है। हालांकि अभी किसी के बयान नहीं हुए हैं, इसलिए घटना कैसे और क्यों हुई इसका पता नहीं चल सका है। पोस्टमार्टम होने के बाद आरिब के दोस्तों से पूछताछ की जाएगी। उसके बाद ही इस पूरे घटनाक्रम का पता चल सके।

