पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भोपाल में कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल:मामला वापस नहीं लेने पर आरोपियों ने युवक के पेट में चाकू घोंपा; एक महीने पहले भी हमला हुआ था, हालत गंभीर

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाहजहांनाबाद पुलिस ने चार आरोपियों पर हत्या के प्रयास समेत अन्य धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।
  • सवारी बैठाने को लेकर दोनों पक्षों में विवाद हो गया था
  • चार आरोपियों पर हत्या समेत अन्य धाराओं में एफआईआर

भोपाल में चार लोगों ने एक युवक पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। बीच बाजार में सरेराह घेरकर मारपीट करते हुए पेट में चाकू घोंप दिया। उसका कसूर सिर्फ इतना था कि उसने पुलिस थाने में दर्ज मामले में उनसे समझौता करने से मना कर दिया था। उनके बीच सवारी बैठाने को लेकर एक महीने से विवाद चल रहा था। घायल की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है।

शाहजहांनाबाद निवासी 35 साल के चांद पिता अब्दुल शकूर ने बताया कि वे ऑटो चालक हैं। शुक्रवार शाम वह शाहजहांनाबाद के मिलिट्री गेट के यहां बैठे हुए थे। उसके साथ उनकी भतीजा साजिद भी था। इसी दौरान वहां पर जुबेर, फैजान, रफीक और मम्मा पहुंच गए। उन्होंने हम से पुलिस थाने में दर्ज मामला वापस लेने को कहा। मना करते ही चारों ने बीच-बाजार उन पर हमला कर दिया। मारपीट करते हुए जुबेर ने चाकू निकाल लिया। जुबेर ने उसके पेट में चाकू घोंप दिया। गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। देर रात तक उसका ऑपरेशन किया गया था, लेकिन उसकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है।

एक महीने पहले भी हमला किया था

चांद ने बताया कि उनके बीच सवारी बैठाने को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने साजिद पर एक महीने पहले भी हमला किया था। उसके बाद से ही वह उन पर राजीनामा नहीं करने पर उनकी हत्या करने की धमकी दे रहे थे। चांद ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने हत्या की नियत से करीब आधा दर्जन चाकू के वार किए। बीच बचाव में आए साजिद को भी आरोपियों ने धुन दिया। पुलिस को बताया कि भागते समय आरोपियों ने धमकी दी है कि राजीनामा नहीं किया तो साजिद और उसे जान से मार दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविज्ञान का नोबेल जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय के नाम पर बने इंस्ट्रूमेंट ने चांद पर खोजा पानी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें