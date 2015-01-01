पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चार बच्चों को खोने वाले बरखेड़ी गांव से रिपोर्ट:दिवाली के चार दिन पहले चार परिवारों की खुशियां मातम में बदलीं; परिजनों ने कहा- अब घरों में नहीं लीपेंगे पीली मिट्टी

भोपाल5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल के बरखेड़ी अब्दुल्ला गांव में घटना की चश्मदीद छह साल की मासूम बंटी ने हादसे की जगह पर अपने बहन कविता की पहचान इस चप्पल से की।
  • भोपाल के बरखेड़ी अब्दुल्ला गांव में मिट्टी की खदान धंसने से 4 बच्चों की मौत हो गई

दीपावली के महज 4 दिन पहले बरखेड़ी अब्दुल्ला गांव में घटे एक हादसे ने त्योहार की खुशियों में मातम में तब्दील कर दिया। यहां घर की लिपाई करने के लिए पीली मिट्टी खोदने गए 6 बच्चे खदान धंसने से दब गए, जिसमें 4 की जिसमें 4 की मौत हो गई, वहीं 2 को बचा लिया गया। गांव में हाहाकार मचा हुआ है, गांव के लोग बाहर निकलकर बैठ गए हैं, परिजन मासूमों की मौत से सदमे में हैं। गांव वालों ने कहा कि अब ये दिवाली हमारे लिए दुख लेकर आई है, अब किसी भी घर में पीली मिट्टी से न तो आंगन लीपेंगे और न ही दीवारें पुतेंगी। घर की खुशियां तो बच्चे होते हैं, जब वही नहीं हैं तो फिर क्या बचता है।

गांव में रेस्क्यू करने के लिए सभी लोग जुट गए, हाथों से भी मिट्टी हटाई।
गांव में रेस्क्यू करने के लिए सभी लोग जुट गए, हाथों से भी मिट्टी हटाई।

6 साल की बच्ची बंटी ने घटनास्थल पर पड़ी चप्पल से अपनी बहन कविता की पहचान की। वह बड़ी बहन कविता को तो नहीं बचा पाई, लेकिन खुद और अपने साथ परिवार के दो भाइयों की जान बचा ली, अगर बंटी आवाज नहीं लगाती तो शायद छह के छह बच्चे मनोज, रोहित, विक्रम, आशा, शीला और कविता मिट्टी में दफन हो जाते, लेकिन रोहित और विक्रम को बचा लिया गया। 7-12 साल तक की उम्र के इन सभी बच्चों के पिता मजदूरी करके घर चलाते हैं।

घटना स्थल पर मौत का मंजर। सभी बच्चों को बाहर निकाला गया।
घटना स्थल पर मौत का मंजर। सभी बच्चों को बाहर निकाला गया।

छह साल की मासूम बंटी ने भास्कर को बताया 9:30 के करीब हम सब लोग पीली मिट्टी खोदने आए थे और गड्ढे में मिट्टी खोदते हुए अंदर तक चले गए। मैं बाहर आ रही थी तभी ऊपर से मिट्टी धंस गई। इसमें 6 लोग दब गए, मेरी बड़ी बहन कविता भी थी। मेरा एक पैर भी मिट्टी में दबा हुआ था मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि मैं क्या करूं। मैंने जोर लगाई, लेकिन पैर बाहर नहीं निकला तो चिल्लाने लगी। मेरी आवाज सुनकर पास में काम कर रहे पप्पू भैया हमारे पास दौड़कर आए। उन्होंने मुझे मिट्टी हटाकर बाहर निकाला। उसके बाद कुछ लोग और आ गए। सबने मिलकर फिर दीदी और भैया लोगों को बाहर निकाला।

चारों बच्चों के आधार कार्ड, क्योंकि उनके पासपोर्ट फोटो घरों में मिले ही नहीं।
चारों बच्चों के आधार कार्ड, क्योंकि उनके पासपोर्ट फोटो घरों में मिले ही नहीं।

पप्पू उर्फ लक्ष्मण सिंह ने भास्कर को बताया सुबह 9.40 बजे की बात है। बंटी बिटिया की आवाज पर मैं दौड़ा हुआ आया, मुझे लगा बच्चों ने सांप तो नहीं देख लिया। आकर देखा तो बंटी दर्द से चिल्ला रही थी और उसका पैर मिट्टी में दबा हुआ था। मैंने किसी तरह से बंटी को बाहर निकाला है। बंटी बिटिया की सांस लौटी तो उसने बताया कि यहां पर अभी 6 लोग दबे हुए हैं। मेरा हलक सूख गया, मैंने और लोगों को आवाज देकर बुलाया और फिर मिट्टी हटाने के लिए जुट गया। हम सबने पहले हाथ से ही मिट्टी हटाना शुरू कर दिया। हमें डर था कहीं किसी बच्चे की चोट ना लग जाए।

बाद में जब बात नहीं बनी तो फावड़ा और गैंती मंगा ली गई। हालांकि इस दौरान जेसीबी मशीन भी आ गई थी, लेकिन हमने उसे चलाने नहीं दिया। 6 बच्चों को बाहर निकाला, जिसमें दो की हालत ठीक थी, लेकिन चार एकदम अचेत थे। बस उनकी सांसे चल रही थी। इस बीच पुलिस और एंबुलेंस की गाड़ी मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। चारों बच्चों को एंबुलेंस से हमीदिया अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जिसमें 4 बच्चों ने रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिया, वहीं दो बच्चों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।

घटना की चश्मदीद छह साल की मासूम बंटी।
घटना की चश्मदीद छह साल की मासूम बंटी।

मनोज के पिता ने कहा- सोचा नहीं था ऐसे छोड़ जाएगा

7 साल के मासूम मनोज का पिता बन्ने ने कहा कि मेरे दो बेटे हैं, अब उनका जोड़ा टूट गया। दूसरा भाई कैसे रहेगा। हम कैसे रहेंगे। मेरा तो सब कुछ चला गया। मुझे कोई मुआवजा नहीं चाहिए। मुझे कोई मदद नहीं चाहिए। कोई मेरा बच्चा लौटा दे। ऐसा कहते-कहते बन्ने फफक-फफक कर रोने लगा। बन्ने ने कहा कि अपने बच्चों के लिए कौन नहीं सोचता। मैं भी अपने बच्चों के लिए सपने देखता था। त्यौहार की खुशियां आई थीं। सोचा था दिवाली में बच्चों के लिए नए कपड़े ले जाऊंगा उनके लिए गिफ्ट ले जाऊंगा लेकिन सब कुछ धरा रह जाएगा। अब तक मनोज की दादी को कुछ नहीं बताया, जानता हूं कि वह रो-रोकर घर भर देंगी।

