करंट लगने से दो की मौत:भोपाल में बिजली लाइन ठीक करते समय 25 साल के हेल्पर की मौत; लोहे के दरवाजे में करंट आया, गेट पकड़ने से 14 साल की किशोरी की जान गई

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
बैरसिया पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिए। पुलिस ने हादसों की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
  • दोनों घटनाएं भोपाल के बैरसिया थाना क्षेत्र की

भोपाल के बैरसिया थाना क्षेत्र में दो हादसों में करंट लगने से 25 साल के लड़के और 14 साल की किशोरी की मौत हो गई। पहले हादसे में बिजली लाइन सुधारते समय हेल्पर को करंट लग गया था, जबकि दीपावली के समय घर में साफ-सफाई के दौरान किशोरी को लोहे के गेट से करंट लग गया था। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पहला हादसा

बैरसिया पुलिस के अनुसार 25 साल का अशोक भिलाला पिता मोहर सिंह भिलाला गुना जिले का रहने वाला था। वह बैरसिया में बिजली विभाग में हेल्पर का काम करता था। गुरुवार शाम लाइनमैन को सूचना मिली थी कि देवलखेड़ा रोड पर लाइट में गड़बड़ी आई है। लाइनमैन और अशोक लाइन ठीक करने मौके पर पहुंच गए। 11 केबी की लाइन को सुधारने के लिए अशोक भिलाला खंभे पर चढ़ गया। मैन लाइन का जंफर काटते समय उसे करंट लग गया। करंट लगते ही वह बुरी तरह से झुलस गया। गंभीर हालत में उसे खंबे से नीचे उतारकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, लेकिन उसकी जान नहीं बचा सके।

बिजली के खंबे पर चढ़ने का नियम

नियम अनुसार बिजली कंपनी में खंबे पर चढ़ने का कार्य कंपनी के नियमित कर्मचारियों का ही है। उन्हें इसकी ट्रेनिंग देकर तैयार किया जाता है, लेकिन कंपनी आउट सोर्स के कर्मचारियों से इस तरह के कार्य कराते हैं। उन्हें इसकी ट्रेनिंग तक नहीं दी जाती है। आउट सोर्स कर्मचारी कई बार इसका विरोध कर चुके हैं, लेकिन अब तक कुछ नहीं हुआ।

दूसरा हादसा

बैरसिया पुलिस के अनुसार दूसरा हादसा सुहाया गांव में हुआ। यहां रहने वाली 14 साल की नैनसी बघेल पिता धर्मेंद्र बघेल गुरुवार रात घर पर साफ-सफाई कर रही थी। इसी दौरान उसने लोहे के गेट पकड़ लिया। करंट के झटके से वह दूर जार गिरी। परिजन उसे तत्काल अस्पताल ले गए, लेकिन तक तब उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। बताया जाता है कि दरवाजे से बिजली का तार लगा था। तार में कट होने के कारण करंट दरवाजे में आ गया था।

