पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई:भोपाल में नाले के पास महुआ सड़ाकर बनाई जा रही थी शराब; गांव वाले सोकर उठे तो इलाके में पुलिस ही पुलिस नजर आई

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
पुलिस और आबकारी टीम ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई कर अवैध शराब जब्त की।
  • पुलिस और आबकारी विभाग टीम की संयुक्त कार्रवाई की गई
  • साढ़े तीन हजार किलोग्राम महुआ और 340 लीटर शराब जब्त

अवैध रूप से नाले के पास जमीन में दबाने के बाद सड़ाकर महुआ से बनाई जाने वाली शराब भट्टियों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई है। अवैध शराब निर्माण के विरुद्ध पुलिस व आबकारी विभाग की संयुक्त कार्रवाई शनिवार तड़के की गई। इस दौरान 3350 किलोग्राम महुआ लाहन और 340 लीटर हाथभट्टी शराब सहित भारी मात्रा में शराब निर्माण में प्रयुक्त उपकरण बरामद हुए हैं।

ग्रामीण जब सोकर उठे, तो गांव में पुलिस ही पुलिस नजर आई। कुल 10 केस बनाए गए हैं। जिले के बैरसिया क्षेत्र के ग्राम सोनकच्छ बिजौरा टापरा और आसपास के नदी नालों में सघन सर्च कार्रवाई की गई।

लोगों के उठने के पहले ही पुलिस की टीम गांव पहुंच गई।
विगत कई दिनों से बड़ी मात्रा में शराब निर्माण की शिकायतें मिल रही थीं। मुखबिर की सूचना पर चिन्हित जगह पर छापा मारा गयसा। रिहायशी इलाकों, आस-पास की सरकारी जमीन और नालों के किनारे जमीन के नीचे दबा कर फर्मेंटेशन कर सड़ाई जा रही थी। करीब 3350 किलोग्राम महुआ लाहन व कुल 340 लीटर अवैध हाथभट्टी शराब बरामद की गई। एक रिहायशी मकान से प्लास्टिक केन में भरी 70 लीटर अवैध शराब बरामद हुई, जिसे जब्त किया गया।

नाले के पास बन रही भटि्टयों से सामान जब्त किए।
बाइक सवार से 62 लीटर शराब जब्त

एक अन्य व्यक्ति मोटरसाइकिल से भागते हुए पीछा करने पर वाहन में रखी एक बोरी में प्लास्टिक की पन्नियों में भरी कुल 62 लीटर शराब बरामद की गई। आरोपियों के विरुद्ध मध्यप्रदेश आबकारी अधिनियम की धारा 34(1)/ 34 (2) का अपराध दर्ज कर प्रकरण विवेचना में लिया गया है। प्रकरण में बरामद लाहन, मदिरा निर्माण उपकरण और जब्त वाहन व हाथभट्टी शराब का बाजार मूल्य डेढ़ लाख रुपए से ज्यादा अनुमानित हैं।

