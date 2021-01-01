पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में लड़की के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो वायरल:छात्रा ने बॉयफ्रेंड से बात करना बंद की; आरोपी ने दोनों के बीच हुए वीडियो कॉल की रिकॉर्डिंग दोस्तों और परिचितों को भेज दी

भोपाल24 मिनट पहले
आरोपी छात्र ने बात नहीं होने से नाराज होकर गर्लफ्रेंड के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो कॉल वायरल कर दिए। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपी छात्र ने बात नहीं होने से नाराज होकर गर्लफ्रेंड के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो कॉल वायरल कर दिए। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • छात्रा की डेटिंग एप के माध्यम से आरोपी छात्र से दोस्ती हुई थी
  • दोनों के बीच मोबाइल फोन पर वीडियो कॉल से बात भी होती थी

भोपाल में 23 साल की एक छात्रा के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो उसके ही बॉयफ्रेंड ने वायरल कर दिए। छात्रा के बात नहीं करने से आरोपी नाराज था। इसी का बदला लेने के लिए उसने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को बदनाम करने की नियत से उसके वीडियो और फोटो सार्वजनिक कर दिए। पुलिस ने देर रात छात्रा की शिकायत पर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके खिलाफ छेड़छाड़ और आईटी एक्ट समेत अन्य धाराओं में FIR दर्ज की गई है।

टीआई बागसेवनिया संजीव चौकसे ने बताया कि 23 साल की छात्रा प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रही है। उसने बताया कि करीब 2 साल पहले ऑनलाइन डेटिंग ऐप के माध्यम से उसकी पहचान बागसेवनिया में रहने वाले अनुपम दीक्षित से हुई थी। वह भी प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रहा है।

इसी कारण उनके बीच दोस्ती हो गई और फोन पर आपस में बातचीत होने लगी। इसी दौरान वह वीडियो कॉल भी करते थे। धीरे-धीरे उनकी दोस्ती प्यार में बदल गई। छात्रा ने आरोप लगाए कि अनुपम की प्यार भरी बातों में आकर वह वीडियो कॉल पर बात करती थी। उसे इस बात का एहसास नहीं था कि उसका यह कॉल रिकॉर्ड किया जा रहा है।

छात्रा ने आरोप लगाया कि बाद में जब अनुपम उसे परेशान करने लगा, तो उसने बात करना बंद कर दी। इसके बाद से वह लगातार धमका रहा था। उसकी बात नहीं मानने के कारण 24 जनवरी को उसने वीडियो कॉल की रिकॉर्डिंग सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दी। जिसकी जानकारी उसे दोस्तों और परिचितों के माध्यम से मिली। इसी कारण उसने FIR कराई।

आरोपी पकड़ा गया

टीआई चौकसे ने बताया कि आरोपी अनुपम दीक्षित को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि छात्रा ने बात करने से इंकार कर दिया था। वह नहीं चाहता था कि उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड उसके अलावा किसी और से बातचीत करें या संबंध रखें। इसलिए उसने उसके वीडियो कॉल सार्वजनिक कर दिए। उसे लगा था कि इसके बाद छात्रा किसी को कुछ नहीं बताएगी और उसके अनुसार ही चलेगी। इसलिए उसने ऐसा किया। पुलिस अनुपम को आज कोर्ट में पेश करेगी।

एक सप्ताह के अंदर दूसरा मामला

भोपाल में डेटिंग ऐप के चंगुल में लड़कियों के फंसने का यह दूसरा मामला है। इससे पहले अशोका गार्डन में रहने वाली 14 साल की छात्रा से भी डेटिंग ऐप के माध्यम से आरोपी ने दोस्ती की थी। बहाने से बुलाकर उसका अपहरण कर उससे दुष्कर्म किया था। यह मामला शाहपुरा थाने में दर्ज हुआ था।

यह सावधानी रखें

टीआई चौकसे के अनुसार खास तौर से छात्राओं को ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि वह किसी अनजान से वीडियो कॉल करने से बचें। फ्री मोबाइल ऐप के माध्यम से किसी भी तरह की बातचीत या वीडियो कॉल करने से परहेज करना चाहिए। इतना ही नहीं किसी से भी अपने पर्सनल फोटो और वीडियो और जानकारी शेयर नहीं करना चाहिए।

