मौसम में घुली ठंडक:भोपाल में दो साल बाद नवंबर में अब तक की सबसे सर्द रात; न्यूनतम तापमान 10.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा

भोपाल32 मिनट पहले
भोपाल की बड़ी झील पर धुंध छा गई। भोपाल में शनिवार की रात दो साल में सबसे ठंडी रही।
  • वर्ष 2018 में 11.4 डिग्री था, उत्तर से आ रही बर्फीली हवा के कारण आगे बढ़ेगी ठंड
  • वर्ष 2017 में सबसे कम 9.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा था

राजधानी में दो साल बाद नवंबर माह में शनिवार-रविवार की रात अब तक की सबसे सर्द रही। यहां डेढ़ डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरकर 10.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। वर्ष 2018 में नवंबर में सबसे सर्द रात 11.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की थी। जबकि वर्ष 2017 में नवंबर में रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया। अभी उत्तर भारत से आने वाली बर्फबारी के कारण ठंडक बढ़ गई है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा के अनुसार एक दो दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान और नीचे जा सकता है। यह वर्ष 2017 के रिकॉर्ड को भी तोड़ सकता है।

भोपाल की बड़ी झील का सुबह का दृश्य। वर्ष 2017 में नवंबर में सबसे कम तापमान 9.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रहा था।
भोपाल की बड़ी झील का सुबह का दृश्य। वर्ष 2017 में नवंबर में सबसे कम तापमान 9.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रहा था।

लगातार आते रहेंगे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ

साहा ने बताया कि इस बार ठंड ज्यादा पड़ेगी। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के लगातार आने के कारण ठंडी रहेगी। अभी दक्षिणी अरब सागर में सुस्पष्ट निम्न दाब क्षेत्र अभी भी सक्रिय है, जबकि चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण अब उड़ीसा में समुद्र तल से 0.9 किमी की ऊँचाई पर सक्रिय है। अद्यतन पश्चिमी विक्षोभ मध्य क्षोभ मंडल की पछुआ पवनों के बीच एक ट्रफ समुद्र तल से 3.1 किमी की ऊंचाई पर धुरी बनाते हुए सक्रिय है।

साथ ही दक्षिणी बंगाल की खाड़ी/ हिंद महासागर में एक निम्न दाब क्षेत्र सक्रिय हो चुका है। इससे मौसम में परिवर्तन हो रहा है। दिन में भी इसके कारण ठंडक बढ़ेगी। शनिवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रहा।

भोपाल में शनिवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। यह सामान्य से 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।
भोपाल में शनिवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। यह सामान्य से 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

भोपाल में तापमान 4 दिन में 9 डिग्री तक गिरावट

भोपाल में रात का तापमान चार दिन में 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिर गया, जबकि दिन के तापमान में इस दौरान 6 डिग्री से डिग्री तक कम हो गया।

भोपाल में मौसम की चाल

दिनदिन का अधिकतम तापमानरात का न्यूनतम तापमान
21 नवंबर25.0 (-4)12.0 (-3)
20 नवंबर25.8 (-3)16.8 (+2)
19 नवंबर31.3(+2)19.4 (+5)
18 नवंबर32.9(+4)18.6 (+4)
17 नवंबर31.5(+3)18.6 (+4)
16 नवंबर32.4(+3)17.7 (+3)
15 नवंबर32.3(+3)18.7(+4)

नोट : तापमान सामान्य से ज्यादा (+) और सामान्य से कम​​​​​ (-)।

