टीवी इंडस्ट्री में भोपाल का टैलेंट:'ये हैं चाहतें' सीरियल में भोपाल की ऐश्वर्या खरे की वापसी

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
भोपाल की एक्ट्रेस ऐश्वर्या खरे।
  • कई सीरियल्स में निभा चुकी हैं महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका

स्टार प्लस के शो 'ये हैं चाहतें' में एक बार फिर भोपाल की अभिनेत्री ऐश्वर्या खरे की वापसी हो रही है। मर कर जिंदा होने वाली इस मिस्ट्री से पर्दा उठने वाला है। ऐश्वर्या इस समय बालाजी कैंप की पसंदीदा अभिनेत्री बनती जा रही हैं। यही कारण है कि ऐश्वर्या को एकता कपूर ने दो सीरियलों में एक साथ काम करने का मौका दिया है। नागिन 5 में आदिनागिन की बहन मीरा का किरदार निभाने वाली ऐश अब 'ये हैं चाहतें' में भी पेरेलल लीड रोल में आ रही हैं। ऐश्वर्या इससे पहले ज़ी टीवी के शो विष कन्या, स्टार भारत के शो साम दाम दंड भेद, लाइफ ओके के शो जाने क्या होगा रामा रे, दूरदर्शन के शो ये शादी है या सौदा और बेटा भाग्य से बेटी सौभाग्य से में लीड रोल निभा चुकी हैं। भोपाल के बोनीफॉय स्कूल और सेंट थेरेसाज गर्ल्स स्कूल से पास आउट और मुंबई के मीठीबाई कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएशन करने वाली ऐश्वर्या ने मॉडलिंग एक्टिंग के गुण खान, मुमताज खान, थिएटर चंद्रहास तिवारी और प्रीति झा से सीखा। ऐश्वर्या को पहला ब्रेक मशहूर सीरियल निर्माता निर्देशक लाल विजय शाहदेव ने 'ये शादी है या सौदा' में दिया। इसके बाद ऐश्वर्या ने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा।

