पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भोपाल में सुसाइड:पिता ने बेटी की पढ़ाई के लिए कंप्यूटर खरीदा; कुछ घंटे बाद ही बीएससी कंप्यूटर साइंस की छात्रा ने फांसी लगा ली, तभी से मां की हालत खराब

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल में बीएससी कंप्यूटर साइंस की छात्रा ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
भोपाल में बीएससी कंप्यूटर साइंस की छात्रा ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिलने से खुदकुशी के कारणों का भी पता नहीं चला

भोपाल में बीएससी कंप्यूटर से पढ़ाई कर रही 20 साल की छात्रा ने फांसी लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया। उसके कहने पर उसके लिए पिता कुछ घंटे पहले ही कंप्यूटर खरीदकर लाए थे। पिता से अंतिम बार बात हुई, तो उसने कहा था कि वह कमरे में जा रही है। बेटी को फांसी पर देखने के बाद से ही मां की तबीयत खराब हो गई। पुलिस को मौके से किसी तरह का कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। परिजनों के भी बयान नहीं हो पाए हैं, ऐसे में सुसाइड के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका।

खजूरी सड़क पुलिस के अनुसार 20 वर्षीय तनु मालवीय पिता रमेश मालवीय बीएससी कंप्यूटर साइंस की सेकंड ईयर की छात्रा थी। रमेश ने पुलिस को बताया कि उनकी बेटी ने पढ़ाई के लिए कंप्यूटर मांगा था। कल ही उन्होंने उसे कंप्यूटर दिया था। रमेश को काम के सिलसिले में बाहर जाना था।

उन्होंने तनु से खाना खाने को कहा था, तो उसने कहा कि अभी नहीं खाना। इतना कहकर वह अपने कमरे में चली गई। घर से निकलने के कुछ ही देर बाद उन्हें पत्नी का फोन आया। उसने बताया कि तनु ने फांसी लगा ली। वे उसे चिरायु अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस को घटना की सूचना अस्पताल प्रबंधन से रात 9 बजे मिली। लड़की के गले में रस्सी के निशान भी मिले हैं।

चार भाई-बहनों में सबसे बड़ी

टीआई संध्या मिश्रा ने बताया कि तनु चार भाई बहनों में सबसे बड़ी थी। उसके भाई-बहन भी घटना के दौरान घर पर ही थे। उनकी पत्नी बर्तन साफ कर रही थी। हालांकि घटना के बाद से ही मां की स्थिति बहुत खराब है और वह बोल भी नहीं पा रही हैं। बेटी का नाम लेते हुए बार-बार बेहोश हो जाती हैं। इधर पिता की भी स्थिति कुछ बताने लायक नहीं है। हालांकि उन्होंने बस इतना बताया कि उन्हें समझ में नहीं आ रहा तनु ने ऐसा कदम क्यों उठाया? घर में तो कोई परेशानी थी ही नहीं और न ही किसी ने उसे कुछ कहा था।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड77-2 (33.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंRBI ने रेपो रेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया, GDP में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें