चंबल में पिछड़ती भाजपा:केंद्रीय मंत्री तोमर और सिंधिया के गढ़ मुरैना में भाजपा बेहाल; पांच में से केवल एक सीट पर बढ़त, कांग्रेस को तीन पर लीड

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
मुरैना में 30 अक्टूबर को रोड शो के दौरान प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने आखिरी बार ताकत झोंकी थी।
  • कांग्रेस तीन, बसपा और भाजपा को केवल एक-एक सीट पर बढ़त
  • तोमर ने यहां पर 7 बार रैलियां की थीं, सीएम शिवराज भी 4 बार पहुंचे थे

मुरैना जिले की पांच सीटों पर न तो ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का प्रभाव चला और न ही केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के असरदार रहे। यहां की 5 सीटों पर भाजपा की हालत पस्त है। मुरैना शहर की सीट में बसपा प्रत्याशी आगे है। वहीं अम्बाह, सुमावली और दिमनी में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी लीड पर चल रहे हैं। जबकि एकमात्र सीट जौरा में भाजपा को बढ़त है। जौरा सीट कांग्रेस विधायक के निधन के बाद खाली हुई थी, जबकि चार अन्य सीटें कांग्रेस विधायकों के इस्तीफा देने के बाद खाली हुई थीं।

यहां नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के प्रभाव को इस बात से समझ सकते हैं कि उन्होंने सात बार मुरैना के विधानसभा सीटों पर रैलियां की थीं। जबकि शिवराज ने भी इस क्षेत्र में चार से पांच बार अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई थीं। सीएम शिवराज और तोमर ने यहां पर साथ में चार से ज्यादा रैलियां की थीं। शिवराज ने एक रैली में तोमर की उपस्थिति पर कहा था कि यह क्षेत्र नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर जी का है, वह आपके सांसद हैं और कृषि मंत्री भी हैं। पीएम मोदी के साथ बगल में बैठते हैं, इसलिए यह सीट अपने आप में महत्वपूर्ण हो जाती है। इसलिए सीट का जीतना जरूरी है।

30 अक्टूबर को मतदान से ठीक पहले सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने रोड शो किया था। इसके बाद भी बेअसर रहे। कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच बसपा भी मैदान मारती नजर आ रही है। मुरैना में बसपा प्रत्याशी रामप्रकाश राजौरिया आगे हैं। इस सीट पर कांग्रेस दूसरे और भाजपा तीसरे नंबर खिसक गई है।

