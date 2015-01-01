पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जूडो खिलाड़ी से रेप:भोपाल में दोस्त के कमरे पर ले जाकर ज्यादती की; शादी करने के सपने दिखाए और फिर बोला - तुम्हारी जाति दूसरी है, तुझ से संबंध कैसा?

भोपालएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी प्रेमी के शादी से इनकार करने के कारण छात्रा ने टीटी नगर पुलिस थाने में दुष्कर्म की एफआइआर करवाई।
  • छात्रा ने देर रात मां के साथ टीटी नगर थाने पहुंचकर प्रेमी के खिलाफ एफआईआर कराई
  • आरोपी भी जूडो खिलाड़ी है, अकादमी में हुई थी उनकी पहचान, परिजन को भी सबकुछ पता

भोपाल में 12वीं में पढ़ने वाली एक जूडो खिलाड़ी से ज्यादती किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी ने छात्रा से अपने दोस्त के रूम पर ले जाकर जबरन दुष्कर्म किया था। बाद में मामला दबाने के लिए कहा कि वह उससे शादी कर लेगा। करीब डेढ़ साल तक वह इसी तरह उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहा।

शादी करने से यह कहते हुए मना कर दिया कि तुम तो दूसरी जाति की हो। तुम से संबंध कैसे हो सकता है? छात्रा ने मां के साथ देर रात टीटी नगर पुलिस थाने पहुंचकर आरोपी प्रेमी के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म समेत अन्य धाराओं में मामला दर्ज कराया।

टीटी नगर पुलिस के अनुसार 19 वर्षीय लड़की 12वीं की छात्रा है। वह भेल के एक स्कूल में पड़ती है। वह जूडो-कराटे भी खेलती है। छात्रा ने बताया कि वर्ष 2018 में वह टीटी नगर स्थित एक अकादमी में जूडो सीखने जाती थी। इसी दौरान उसकी पहचान अमित यादव नाम के लड़के से हो गई। वह भी वहां जूडो सीखता था।

दोस्ती होने के बाद दोनों की फोन पर बातें होने लगी और वह आपस में अभ्यास के बाद मिलने लगे। इसी दौरान अमित उसे एक जनवरी 2019 को झांसा देकर माता मंदिर स्थित उसके एक दोस्त के रूम पर ले गया। रूम पर वह और अमित ही थे। इसी दौरान बातों में फंसाकर अमित ने उससे दुष्कर्म किया।

छात्रा ने आरोप लगाया कि उसके मना करने के बाद भी उससे जबरदस्ती की गई। उसने कहा कि वह घर पर सब कुछ बता देगी, तो अमित ने भरोसा दिलाया कि वह उससे शादी कर लेगा। करीब डेढ़ साल तक वह इसी तरह उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहा। इसके बारे में मां को भी पता चल गया, तो मां ने भी अमित से बात की।

उसने मां से भी कहा कि वह उससे शादी कर लेगा, लेकिन शुक्रवार को जब वह मुझसे मिली, तो अमित ने शादी करने से साफ इनकार कर दिया। उसने कहा कि दोनों की जातियां अलग है। वह उनसे श्रेष्ठ है। इसलिए उससे शादी नहीं कर सकता। काफी मनाने के बाद भी जब अमित नहीं माना, तो वह मामला दर्ज कराने आई है। फिलहाल आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है। छात्रा आरोपी के बारे में ज्यादा नहीं जानती है।

