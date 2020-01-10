पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Madhya Pradesh Election News Update; Big Blow To Kamal Nath And Digvijay Singh, Congress Leader Mahendra Baudh Joins BSP Party

कांग्रेस को एक और झटका:भांडेर में नौ दिन पहले खुले मंच पर विरोध करने वाले कांग्रेस नेता पूर्व मंत्री महेंद्र बौद्ध बसपा में शामिल, फूल सिंह बरैया की मुश्किलें बढ़ी

भोपाल14 मिनट पहले
भांडेर से कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री महेंद्र बौद्ध ने बसपा में जाने का कारण आम लोगों के बीच काम करना बताया।
  • दिग्वियज सिंह ने कहा था हाथ पांव जोड़ेंगे, रास्ता निकालेंगे
  • भांडेर विस सीट से टिकट कटने से नाराज चल रहे थे बौद्ध

कांग्रेस को उपचुनाव से पहले एक और बड़ा झटका लगा है। चंबल के बड़े नेता और 50 साल से पार्टी की सेवा कर रहे पूर्व मंत्री महेंद्र बौद्ध मंगलवार को बसपा में शामिल हो गए हैं। वे भांडेर से फूल सिंह बरैया को टिकट दिए जाने से नाराज चल रहे थे। उन्होंने नौ दिन पहले खुले मंच पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह के सामने विरोध जताया था।

उन्होंने कहा था- राजा साहब मेरे साथ लगातार अन्याय हो रहा है। लोकसभा व विधानसभा चुनाव में अब तक 6 बार टिकट कट चुका है। 50 साल से पार्टी के लिए काम कर रहा हूं। भांडेर से जिन्हें टिकट दिया गया है, वह तिलक, तराजू व तलवार का नारा देकर लोगों को जातिगत रूप से बांटने का काम करते हैं। लेकिन हम यह नहीं चलने देंगे।

इसलिए नहीं गया भाजपा में

कांग्रेस छोड़ने के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा में इसलिए नहीं गया क्योंकि उनकी सरकार है। सरकार में जाने के बाद कोई काम नहीं करता है। बसपा की सरकार नहीं है। ऐसे में यहां रहकर मुझे आम लोगों के बीच जाने का मौका मिलेगा। उनकी बात समझ सकूंगा। इसलिए बसपा में शामिल हुए हैं।

खुले तौर पर विरोध जताया था

महेंद्र बौद्ध ने भांडेर से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फूल सिंह बरैया के खिलाफ पहले ही विरोध के संकेत दे दिए थे। उन्होंने किला चौक पर आयोजित डॉ. अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा के अनावरण समारोह खुले तौर पर पार्टी के निर्णय का विरोध किया था। दिग्विजय ने महेंद्र बौद्ध को यह कह कर समझाया कि हम पीछे हट नहीं सकते हैं, चर्चा करेंगे, बातचीत करेंगे, कोशिश करेंगे, हाथ पांव जोड़ेंगे और कोई रास्ता निकालेंगे, यही कह सकते हैं।

अन्याय तो हुआ है लेकिन क्या कर सकते हैं। मैं टिकट वितरण में कतई हस्तक्षेप नहीं कर रहा हूं। बाबा साहब अंबेडकर की मूर्ति का अनावरण कराने पर मैं महेंद्र को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। सभा को सेंवढ़ा विधायक घनश्याम सिंह और पूर्व विधायक राजेंद्र भारती ने भी संबोधित किया।

खुलकर गुटबाजी सामने आई

बरैया का टिकट तय हो जाने के बाद भांडेर में कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी की संभावना बन गई थी। बताया जाता है कि यह टिकट दिग्विजय सिंह के कहने पर ही बरैया को दिया गया है। ऐसे में बौद्ध ने खुले तौर पर इसका विरोध करते हुए अंजाम देख लेने तक की बात कही थी।

इस तरह कांग्रेस विधायकों ने पार्टी को छोड़ने के बाद सामूहिक रूप से इस्तीफा दिया था।
कांग्रेस 14 मंत्रियों के खिलाफ शिकायत कर चुका

कांग्रेस इससे पहले 14 मंत्रियों के खिलाफ चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत कर चुका है। यह हैं- तुलसी सिलावट, गोविंद सिंह राजपूत, बिसाहू लाल सिंह, ऐंदल सिंह कंषाना, इमरती देवी, प्रभुराम चौधरी, महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया, प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर, हरदीप सिंह डंग, राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव, बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव, गिर्राज दंडोदिया, सुरेश धाकड़ और ओपीएस भदौरिया हैं। इसके लिए उन्होंने मंत्रियों का क्षेत्र में दबाव बनाना बताया। कांग्रेस से भाजपा में अब तक 24 से अधिक विधायक शामिल हो चुके हैं।

पारुल साहू ने कमलनाथ से सबसे पहले मुलाकात की। उसके बाद पार्टी में शामिल हों गईं।
भाजपा से कांग्रेस में पहुंची पारुल

उपचुनाव से ठीक पहले भाजपा से सुरखी की पूर्व विधायक पारुल साहू ने पार्टी को छोड़ कांग्रेस का दामन थाम लिया है। वह भाजपा के टिकट पर सुरखी से 2013 में चुनाव लड़ीं थी और मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत को मामूली अंतर से हराया था। लेकिन 2018 में उन्हें टिकट नहीं मिला था। ऐसे में वे कई बार विरोध कर चुके थे। राजपूत के भाजपा में शामिल होने के कारण वह कांग्रेस में आ गईं।

