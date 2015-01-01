पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में दो और की मौत:कोलार में पत्नी के बाद करंट से गंभीर झुलसे पति और पड़ोसी ने भी तोड़ा दम; अब तक तीन की मौत हो चुकी

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
कोलार के कान्हाकुंज में यह हादसा हुआ था। घायलों को तत्काल अस्पताल भेजा गया था। हादसे के दौरान की फोटो।
  • चार दिन से अस्पताल में चल रहा था इलाज

राजधानी भोपाल के कोलार इलाके में मकान में करंट से झुलसे दो और लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसे के दौरान महिला की मौत 7 दिसंबर को ही हो चुकी थी, जबकि अब गंभीर झुलसे उसके पति और पड़ोसी ने भी अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। हादसा कोलार रोड स्थित कान्हा कुंज के पास करंट फैलने के कारण हुआ था।

जानकारी के अनुसार 7 दिसंबर को कोलार के एक मकान में करंट फैल गया था। इसमें रहने वाली 25 साल की मनकीस, 30 साल का उसका पति सेनी कपूर उर्फ सेंटी और पड़ोस में रहने वाला 38 साल का पन्नालाल गंभीर रूप से झुलस गए थे। मनकीस की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई थी। वह 80% से ज्यादा झुलस चुकी थी, जबकि सेनी और पन्नालाल को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। इलाज के दौरान शुक्रवार देर रात उनकी मौत हो गई।

बच्चों ने पड़ोसियों को बुलाया था

घटना की रात तीनों घर पर थे। इसी दौरान करंट फैल गया। माता-पिता को तड़पता देख बच्चे बड़े पापा लेजमलाल के घर पहुंचे। उनकी बात सुनते ही लेजमलाल आसपास के लोगों के साथ भागते हुए मौके पर पहुंच गए। यहां तीनों गंभीर झुलसे मिले थे।

300 मीटर दूर से खींचकर लाए तार

मकान के लिए करीब 300 मीटर दूर से बिजली का तार खींचकर लाया गया था। पुलिस के मुताबिक इसी में शार्ट सर्किट होने की वजह से सबको करंट लग गया।

