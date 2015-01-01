पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण अमले पर हमला:अधिकारी ने हाथ जोड़कर कहा अतिक्रमण हटा लो; कार्रवाई के खिलाफ दुकानदारों ने उनसे मारपीट की, सड़क पर फैला दिए फल

भोपाल18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अतिक्रमण की कार्रवाई के विरोध में नगर निगम अधिकारियों और दुकानदारों के बीच बहसबाजी हुई। कुछ व्यापारियों ने उन पर हमला भी कर दिया।
  • दोनों पक्ष पहुंचे अशोका गार्डन थाने, साधारण चोटें भी आईं
  • एफआईआर को लेकर पुलिस थाने में भी हंगामा

राजधानी भोपाल के रायसेन रोड और जेके रोड पर कार्रवाई करने पहुंचे नगर निगम के अतिक्रमण अमले पर दुकानदारों ने हमला कर दिया। वह सड़क के दोनों ओर फल लगाने वालों को हाथ जोड़कर अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए कह रहे थे। इससे दोनों पक्षों में जमकर बहसबाजी हुई। इस बीच कुछ व्यापारियों ने नगर निगम के अतिक्रमण अधिकारी नासिर खान से मारपीट भी कर दी। इतना ही नहीं दुकानदारों ने फल सड़क पर फेंक दिए। इससे बाद यहां पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया।

विरोध में दुकानदारों ने फल सड़क पर ही फैला दिए।
जानकारी के अनुसार नगर निगम का अतिक्रमण अमला रविवार दोपहर जेके रोड और रायसेन रोड स्थित आईटीआई के यहां अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने पहुंचा। जोन 16 की टीम के प्रभारी आकाश मिश्रा के साथ दरोगा और अन्य कर्मचारी कार्रवाई में शामिल थे। कार्यवाही का विरोध कर रहे कुछ दुकानदारों ने अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों से धक्का-मुक्की करते हुए मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

दोनों पक्षों में जमकर गाली-गलौज हुई। विरोध में व्यापारियों ने सड़क पर ही फल फैलाना शुरू कर दिया। इससे रोड पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया और काफी देर तक हंगामा होता रहा। इस दौरान तीन से चार दुकानदारों ने नगर निगम के अतिक्रमण अधिकारी नासिर खान से धक्का-मुक्की करते हुए मारपीट कर दी। उन्हें इसमें चोटें आई हैं और हमीदिया अस्पताल मेडिकल के लिए भेजा गया। हालांकि अशोका गार्डन पुलिस का कहना है कि मेडिकल में ज्यादा चोटें नहीं आई हैं।

कार्रवाई का विरोध करने पर अधिकारी बोले हाथ जोड़कर बोला था सामान हटा लो, लेकिन किसी ने नहीं सुनी। इसलिए जब्ती की गई।
अधिकारी बोले हाथ जोड़कर कहा था हटा लो

कार्रवाई के दौरान दुकानदार अतिक्रमण अमले से गाली गलौज करने लगे। इस दौरान नगर निगम अधिकारी उनसे हाथ जोड़कर सामान हटाने के लिए कहने लगे, लेकिन किसी ने उनकी नहीं सुनी। कार्रवाई शुरू होते ही उनके बीच विवाद हो गया। निगम के जब्ती की कार्रवाई के विरोध में व्यापारी सड़कों पर आ गए।

इसलिए की गई कार्रवाई

रायसेन रोड पर आईटीआई तिराहे से लेकर जेके रोड तक सड़क के दोनों तरफ फलों के हाथ ठेलों के कारण अतिक्रमण हो गया है। यह रोड एक्सीडेंटल जोन में भी आता है। अधिक ट्रैफिक होने के कारण यहां हमेशा एक्सीडेंट और ट्रैफिक जाम होता है। इसी के कारण यहां पर कार्रवाई की गई।

