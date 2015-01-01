पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गौ वंश की दुर्दशा की पांच तस्वीरें:मध्य प्रदेश में गो कैबिनेट बनने के बाद अब ये तस्वीर बदलनी चाहिए...

भोपाल5 मिनट पहले
शहडोल के जयसिंह नगर थाना क्षेत्र में 2 सितंबर को ठेंग्ररहा गांव में तेज बारिश के दौरान पानी से बचने के लिए गाय महुआ के पेड़ के नीचे खड़ी हो गई। तभी अचानक आकाशीय बिजली पेड़ गई जिसमें 26 गायों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

मध्य प्रदेश में गौ संवर्धन और संरक्षण के लिए शिवराज सरकार ने गौ कैबिनेट का गठन किया है। लेकिन सरकार को इसकी जरूरत क्यों पड़ी। क्योंकि प्रदेश में करीब 7 लाख गाय आवारा घूम रही हैं। ऐसा कोई दिन नहीं जाता है, जब गौ वंश सड़क दुर्घटना की शिकार न हो। इसके अलावा सड़कों पर गायों के आने से वाहन दुर्घटनाएं भी हो रही हैं। कई शहरों में सड़क पर जाम की स्थिति भी गायों की वजह से बनती है।

मध्यप्रदेश के शहडोल जिले के जयसिंह नगर में एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। जहां आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 26 गायों की मौत हो गई।
दमोह के तेंदूखेड़ा में 5 नवंबर 2018 को एक दर्जन गायों की मौत हो गई। गायों की मौत के पीछे की वजह जहर बताया गया था।
मध्यप्रदेश के पहले और एशिया के सबसे बड़े गौ अभ्यारण में अक्टूबर 2018 में चारा ना मिलने से गायें मर रही थीं। उस समय गायों की संख्या के हिसाब से रोजाना 300 क्विंटल भूसे की ज़रूरत होती है, लेकिन फंड की कमी के कारण चारा नही आ रहा है। ऐसे में हर हफ्ते यहां 4-5 गायों ने दम तोड़ा।
इसी साल अगस्त 2020 में देवास जिले में नागदा शंकरगढ़ पहाड़ी स्थित एक ही गौशाला में 10 से ज्यादा गायों की मौत हुईं। इसकी वजह गायों को चारा नहीं मिलना बताया गया। कलेक्टर ने गायों की मौत की जांच के आदेश भी दिए थे।
