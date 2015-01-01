पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलेगा हेल्थ सिस्टम:सरकारी अस्पतालों में मैनेजमेंट का काम नहीं देखेंगे डाॅक्टर, सिर्फ इलाज करेंगे

भोपाल34 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की अध्यक्षता में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक हुई। जिसमें निर्णय लिय गया कि सरकारी अस्प्तालों में मैनेजमेंट का काम डॉक्टर नहीं देखेंगे। वे सिर्फ इलाज करेंगे।
  • मुख्यमंत्री की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में निर्णय
  • आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश में शामिल होगा स्वास्थ्य विभाग

मध्य प्रदेश के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों से संबंद्ध अस्पतालों में मैनेजमेंट की जिम्मेदारी से डॉक्टर मुक्त होंगे। डॉक्टर सिर्फ इलाज करेंगे। यह निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की अध्यक्षता में हुई स्वास्थ्य विभाग की बैठक में लिया गया। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में सम्पूर्ण सिस्टम को मजबूत बनाया जाए। पहले चरण में मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पतालों में मैनेजमेंट का काम विशेषज्ञों को सौंपा जाना चाहिए। डॉक्टर अस्पतालों में मरीजों का इलाज और उससे संबंधित काम ही करेंगे। अगले चरण में यह सिस्टम जिला अस्पतालों में लागू किय जाए। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि बड़े अस्पतालों में प्रबंधन और इलाज के लिए अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारियां देने से अस्पताल की सम्पूर्ण व्यवस्था सुधरेगी और आमजन को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधायें मिल सकेंगी। इसका रोडमैप जल्दी से जल्दी तैयार किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग को आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश योजना में शामिल किया जाएगा।

मंत्रालय सूत्रों ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री ने बैठक में हमीदिया अस्पताल में बिजली गुल होने से कोरोना मरीज की मौत के मामले में जानकारी ली है। मुख्यमंत्री ने शुक्रवार सुबह भोपाल के डिवीजनल कमिश्नर कवींद्र कियावत को जांच कर शाम तक रिपोर्ट देने के निर्देश दिए थे। कियावत को बैठक में बुलाया गया था। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री को मौखिक तौर पर इस मामले की जानकारी दी। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि विस्तृत जांच कर तथ्यों को सबके सामन रखे जाएं। यदि कमियां हैं तो उन्हें दूर किया जाए। बैठक में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी,चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग,मुख्य सचिव इकबाल सिंह बैंस, एसीएस स्वास्थ्य मोहम्मद सुलेमान,प्रमुख सचिव मनीष रस्तोगी,जनसंपर्क आयुक्त डॉ. सुदाम खाड़े सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

बजट की कमी नहीं, लांग टर्म प्लानिंग बनाएं

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सरकारी के साथ प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में जनता को बेहतर इलाज और सुविधाएं मिलें। इसके लिए भी आवश्यक प्रयास किये जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में राज्य सरकार आवश्यक धन उपलब्ध कराएगी। बजट की कमी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। इसके लिए जरूरत पड़ने पर केंद्र सरकार से आर्थिक मदद ली जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि उपलब्ध संसाधनों का बेहतर इस्तेमाल करे। आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश की कार्ययोजना के मुताबिक योजनाओं को अमल में लाया जाए। बड़े अस्पतालों के प्रबंधन को बेहतर बनाने के लिए कुछ निर्णय तत्काल लें तथा इस दिशा में लांगटर्म प्लानिंग भी करें। मुख्यमंत्री ने सरकारी अस्पतालों की स्वशासी व्यवस्था के संबंध में चर्चा करें और पुनर्विचार करने के निर्देश भी दिए।

