शातिर चोर:भोपाल जेल में बंद भाई की जमानत के लिए छोटे भाई ने एटीएम तोड़ा; चार दिन बाद चोरी का माल बेचते पकड़ा गया

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
आरोपियों को चोरी का माल बेचते भोपाल पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
  • जेल में बंद आरोपी सप्पू पिस्टल कमला नगर का नामी बदमाश है
  • पकड़े गए दोनों आरोपियों पर अलग-अलग थानों में 6-6 मामले दर्ज हैं

भोपाल जेल में बंद बदमाश को छुड़ाने के लिए छोटे भाई ने एटीएम में चोरी की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह चार दिन बाद अपने साथी के साथ पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया। दोनों पर राजधानी के आधा दर्जन थानों में 6-6 अपराध दर्ज हैं। पुलिस को उनकी लंबे समय से तलाश थी। वह दुकानों से चोरी किए माल को बेचते पकड़े गए।

उन्होंने चार दिन पहले बागसेवनिया इलाके में एक एटीएम में तोड़फोड़ कर चोरी करने का प्रयास किया था। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से दो चोरी की मोटरसाइकिल और एक लाख रुपए का माल बरामद किया है। आरोपियों ने श्यामला हिल्स में चोरी की वारदातें करना कबूल की है।

जानकारी के अनुसार भोपाल पुलिस ने श्यामला हिल्स इलाके से दो संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लिया। पूछताछ में आरोपियों की पहचान कमला नगर निवासी 24 साल के अतिउल्ला खान उर्फ आशु पिता रफीक उल्ला खान और बुधवारा चटाईपुरा तलैया निवासी 24 साल के अरबाज खान पिता अबरार खान के रूप में हुई। आरोपियों के पास से दो बोरी सिगरेट, बीड़ी और गुटखे के पाउच मिले। पूछताछ में उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने श्यामला हिल्स इलाके में स्थित दुकानों में चोरी की थी। इतना ही नहीं पुलिस ने जब सख्ती से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने बागसेवनिया इलाके में एटीएम से चोरी के प्रयास करने की बात भी कबूल कर ली।

भाई को छुड़ाने पहुंचा सलाखों के पीछे

अतिउल्ला खान का भाई सप्पू पिस्टल कमला नगर थाने का नाम ही बदमाश है। वह भी जेल में है। अतिउल्ला ने बताया कि भाई की जमानत कराने के लिए उन्होंने एटीएम में चोरी का प्रयास किया था। वहां सफल नहीं होने के कारण उन्होंने श्यामला हिल्स इलाके में दुकानों में चोरी की वारदात की। अतिउल्ला के खिलाफ कमला नगर, गांधीनगर, तलैया, श्यामला और बागसेवनिया थाने में 6 मामले दर्ज हैं। उसके साथ अरबाज खान के खिलाफ तलैया, गांधीनगर, श्यामला और बागसेवनिया थानों में 6 आपराधिक मामले है।

