जन्मदिन पर ही मौत:भोपाल में गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ युवक ने होटल में केक काटा; कंधे में दर्द हुआ, पैसे देते समय रिसेप्शन पर गिरा, मौत

भोपाल40 मिनट पहले
पिपलानी पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
पिपलानी पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • पुलिस को दिल के दौरे से मौत होने की आशंका

भोपाल में एक युवक की मौत उसके 28वें जन्मदिन मनाने के बाद संदिग्ध परिस्थितयों में हो गई। वह अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ एक होटल में केक काटने के बाद रिसेप्शन पर पैसे देने पहुंचा था। कंधे में दर्द होने पर वहीं गिर गया। उसे गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, लेकिन उसकी जान नहीं बच पाई। पुलिस को दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत की आशंका है।

पिपलानी पुलिस के अनुसार आनंद नगर निवासी 28 वर्षीय दीपक रैकवार पिता आरसी रैकवार प्राइवेट जॉब करता था। परिजनों ने बताया कि दीपक का शुक्रवार को जन्मदिन था। वह जन्मदिन मनाने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ आनंद नगर के एक होटल में गया था। यहां उसने गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ केक काटकर जन्मदिन मनाया। शाम करीब साढ़े 6 बजे वह रिसेप्शन पर रुपए देने पहुंचा।

यहां पहुंचते ही वह जमीन पर गिर पड़ा। होटल प्रबंधन ने उसे तत्काल हमीदिया अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस को घटना की सूचना देर रात हमीदिया अस्पताल से मिली। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया। शनिवार सुबह परिजनों की उपस्थिति में उसका पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया।

कंधे में दर्द होना शुरू हुआ था

दीपक की गर्लफ्रेंड ने बताया कि वे दोपहर में होटल आए थे। केक काटने के दौरान दीपक के बाएं कंधे और हाथ में दर्द होने लगा था। उसने उसका कंधा और हाथ दबाया और मालिश भी की थी, लेकिन उसका दर्द कम नहीं हो रहा था। इसी कारण उसने कहा कि घर चलते हैं। इसके बाद वह रिसेप्शन पर चेक आउट के लिए पहुंचा। यहां पर वह गिर गया।

दो भाई में सबसे बड़ा था

दीपक के पिता एक बैंक में जॉब करते हैं। परिजनों ने पुलिस को बताया कि दीपक की अभी शादी नहीं हुई थी। वह प्राइवेट जॉब करता था। वह दो बेटों में सबसे बड़ा था। हालांकि परिजनों के अभी पूरी तरह से बयान नहीं हो पाए हैं। पुलिस जल्द ही दीपक की गर्लफ्रेंड और होटल के स्टाफ से भी पूछताछ करेगी।

