उपचुनाव के बाद तेज हुई सरगर्मी:आज 29 दिन बाद मंत्रालय पहुंचेंगे सीएम शिवराज; सीएम हाउस में फीडबैक बैठक लेंगे, कमलनाथ पूर्व मंत्रियों से करेंगे मंथन

भोपाल25 मिनट पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ और शिवराज सिंह चौहान आज उपचुनाव की फीडबैक बैठकें लेंगे।
  • कमलनाथ ने बुलाई और दिग्विजय सिंह की होगी मुलाकात
  • सिंधिया मंगलवार को मतदान के बाद ही रवाना हो गए थे दिल्ली

मध्यप्रदेश में 28 सीटों के लिए मतदान खत्म होने के बाद अब रिजल्ट का इंतजार है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ कल दिन भर पार्टी कार्यालय में बैठकर फीडबैक लेंगे। वहीं सीएम शिवराज ने पूरी तरह से सरकारी कामकाज संभाल लिया है। वह 29 दिन बाद आज मंत्रालय पहुंचेंगे। वहीं कमलनाथ उपचुनाव का फीडबैक लेने के लिए पूर्व मंत्रियों के साथ बैठक करेंगे।

चुनावी भागदौड़ के बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान आज मंत्रालय में 5 बैठकें करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री 29 दिन बाद मंत्रालय पहुंचेंगे। इसके पहले सीएम शिवराज ने भी बीजेपी पदाधिकारियों की सीएम हाउस में फीडबैक बैठक बुलाई है। इसमें प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा मौजूद रहेंगे। यहां पर वोटिंग परसेंटेज बढ़ने के बाद की स्थिति पर मंथन होगा। मुख्यमंत्री 29 दिन बाद मंत्रालय पहुंचेंगे। इससे पहले 6 अक्टूबर को मुख्यमंत्री ने कैबिनेट की बैठक की थी, इसके बाद वे चुनाव प्रचार में व्यस्त हो गए थे। मुख्यमंत्री आज दोपहर को आत्मनिर्भर मध्य प्रदेश की समीक्षा में सीएम वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जिलों के अफसरों से फीडबैक लेंगे। इसमें संबल योजना के तहत हितग्राहियों को बिजली उपलब्ध कराने की चर्चा होगी।

सिंधिया मतदान करने के आधे घंटे बाद दिल्ली रवाना हुए
जानकारी मिली है कि सिंधिया ग्वालियर में मतदान करने के बाद दिल्ली चले गए। ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया 3 नवंबर को मतदान करने के लिए ग्वालियर पहुंचे थे। सिंधिया मतदान करने के बाद आधा घंटा ही ग्वालियर में रोके और वे दिल्ली रवाना हो गए।

इधर, कमलनाथ ने बुलाई पूर्व मंत्रियों की बैठक

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने मतदान के बाद फीडबैक लेने के लिए कुछ देर में अपने निवास पर पूर्व मंत्रियों की बैठक बुलाई है। 28 सीटों पर मतदान के बाद विधानसभा बार पोलिंग परसेंटेज और जीत हार के अंतर पर मंथन होगा। 10 नवंबर को परिणाम के बाद कांग्रेस की स्थिति और रणनीति पर चर्चा होगी।

मुख्यमंत्री आज शाम को प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह डॉ राजेश राजौरा और डीजीपी विवेक जौहरी से चर्चा करेंगे। इसके बाद ही मुख्यमंत्री भोपाल में शांति भंग करने के मामलों को लेकर अफसरों से चर्चा करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री मुख्य रूप से पिछले दिनों फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ हुए प्रदर्शन के दौरान कानून व्यवस्था खराब करने के मामले में की गई कार्रवाई की जानकारी लेंगे।

बता दें कि इस प्रदर्शन के बाद कांग्रेसी विधायक आरिफ मसूद के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी। इसमें भोपाल संभाग आयुक्त के अलावा भोपाल कलेक्टर तथा डीआईजी भी मौजूद रहेंगे।

