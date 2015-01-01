पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Madhya Pradesh By Election Result 2020 LIVE Update: Jyotiraditya Scindia | MP (Vidhan Sabha) Chunav Parinam Latest News Today; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath

उपचुनाव: 19 जिलों में काउंटिंग आज:सबसे पहले आ सकता है अनूपपुर का रिजल्ट, ग्वालियर में सबसे देर तक चलेगी वोटों की गिनती

भोपाल41 मिनट पहले
  • 19 जिलों की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी वोटों की गिनती
  • हर विधानसभा की 5-5 वीपीपैट स्लिप की भी गिनती की जाएगी

मध्यप्रदेश की राजनीति का ऊंट किस करवट बैठेगा, यह आज दोपहर तक तय हो जाएगा। कमलनाथ सरकार से ज्याेतिरादित्य सिंधिया के विद्रोह के बाद कांग्रेस विधायकों के इस्तीफे दो विधायकों के निधन से खाली हुईं प्रदेश की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनावों की वोटिंग 19 जिला मुख्यालयों पर सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होगी। मतगणना की सभी तैयारियां पूरी हो गई है। मतों की गिनती निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशों एवं कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए पूरी सुरक्षा के साथ की जाएगी। इन सीटों पर 3 नवंबर को वोटिंग हुई थी। यह नतीजे सिंधिया के साथ शिवराज और कमलनाथ के लिए प्रतिष्ठा का प्रश्न हैं।

सबसे जल्दी रिजल्ट अनूपपुर जिले से आने की उम्मीद है। यहां 18 राउंड काउंटिंग होगी। जबकि, सबसे लेट ग्वालियर के रिजल्ट आएंगे। यहां 32 राउंड काउंटिंग होगी। उप मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी प्रमोद शुक्ला ने बताया कि इस बार कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने के लिए प्रत्येक राउंड में 14-14 टेबल होंगी। राजगढ़ में एक हॉल में 14 टेबल, गुना में 3 हॉल में से एक हॉल में 6, 2 हॉल में 4-4 टेबल और शेष 17 जिलों में 7-7 टेबल के दो हॉल में वोटों की गिनती की जाएगी। प्रत्येक हॉल के हर राउंड से की गई दो टेबल की मतगणना की जांच आयोग के प्रेक्षक द्वारा की जाएगी।

मतों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती के साथ शुरू होगी। EVM मशीनों की वोटों की गिनती 8:30 बजे शुरू होगी। पहले डाक मतपत्रों की मतगणना पूरी नहीं होने पर EVM मशीनों की मतगणना का अंतिम राउंड रोक दिया जाता था, लेकिन इस बार यह नियम हटा दिया गया है और डाक मतपत्रों एवं EVM मशीनों की मतगणना लगातार चलती रहेगी।

मतों की गिनती में ऐसी मशीनें जिनका कंट्रोल यूनिट डिस्प्ले नहीं कर रहा है तो ऐसी मशीनों को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी द्वारा एक तरफ रखा जाकर बाकी मशीनों की मतगणना जारी रहेगी। यदि प्रत्याशियों की जीत-हार का अंतर डिस्प्ले नहीं होने वाली कंट्रोल यूनिट के मतों से अधिक है तो उसे मतगणना में नहीं लेकर परिणाम घोषित कर दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह यदि अंतर कम है या बराबर है तो मतों की गणना वीवीपैट से नियमानुसार की जाएगी।

मतगणना केंद्र पर सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था जिला प्रशासन द्वारा की जाएगी एवं कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जाएगा। मतगणना के पूर्व अभ्यर्थियों की उपस्थिति में स्ट्रांग रूम खोला जायेगा। स्ट्रांग रूम खोलने, मशीनों को निकालते समय कॉरिडोर एवं मतगणना कक्ष का लगातार सीसीटीवी कवरेज होगा। मतगणना के पश्चात अनिवार्य रूप से वीवीपैट की गणना में रैंडमली चयनित 5-5 वीवीपैट की स्लिप की भी गिनती कर सत्यापन किया जाएगा।

