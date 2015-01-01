पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

15 फोटो में देखिए एमपी उपचुनाव के नतीजे:कहीं खुशी, कहीं गम: भाजपा दफ्तर में जश्न का माहौल, कांग्रेस कार्यालय के बाहर सन्नाटा

भोपाल23 मिनट पहले
मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में बड़ी जीत की तरफ बढ़ रही भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यालय में जीत का जश्न मनाने के लिए कार्यकर्ता ढोल-ताशो और झंडा लहराते पहुंचे।

मध्यप्रदेश की 28 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 3 नवंबर को मतदान होने के बाद 10 नवंबर को मतगणना हुई। सुबह से जहां दोनों प्रमुख दल भाजपा-कांग्रेस के प्रदेश कार्यालय में वरिष्ठ नेता पहुंचना शुरू हो गए थे, वहीं दोपहर तक ही नजारा बदल गया। भाजपा कार्यालय में जहां जश्न का माहौल बना तो कांग्रेस कार्यालय में कमलनाथ ने अपनी हार स्वीकार कर ली और दफ्तर में शाम को सन्नाटा था। सुबह से प्रत्याशियों के साथ ही पार्टी पदाधिकारियों ने भी अपनी जीत की कामना के साथ मंदिरों में पहुंचकर पूजा-अर्चना की।

हाटपिपल्या में भाजपा प्रत्याशी मनोज चौधरी ने जीत हासिल की। इससे पहले मतगणना शुरू होते ही भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष राजीव खंडेलवाल के मोबाइल फोन लेकर मतगणना स्थल पर प्रवेश कर जाने को लेकर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राजवीरसिंह बघेल ने आपत्ति ली।
मतगणना से पहले ग्वालियर पूर्व के भाजपा प्रत्याशी मुन्नालाल गोयल भगवान के दर्शन करने पहुंचे और जीत की कामना की, हालांकि आखिरी दौर में वे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सतीश सिकरवार से पीछे चल रहे हैं।
प्रदेश की अधिकांश सीटों से हार का रुझान देखकर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय से पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ भी रवाना हो गए।
भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में जीत का रुझान मिलते ही मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा और गोपाल भार्गव को मिठाई खिलाई।
सुरखी में जीत की तरफ बढ़ते भाजपा प्रत्याशी गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ने मतगणना स्थल पर मौजूद रहकर पल-पल की जानकारी ली।
कांग्रेस कार्यालय जाने से पहले पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ कमला पार्क स्थित हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे।
मतगणना से पहले मंत्री और भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमारती देवी ने मतगणना स्थल के पास अचलेश्वर मंदिर पर पूजा अर्चना की है।
हाटपीपल्या से जीते भाजपा के मनोज चौधरी ने पैलेस पर पहुंचकर राजमाता गायत्रीराजे पंवार से आशीर्वाद लिया।
भाजपा कार्यालय में जश्न में ढोल बजाते प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा।
सुआसरा से जीते मंत्री हरदीपसिंह डंग समर्थकों के साथ जश्न मनाते हुए।
हॉट सीट... सांवेर से जीत हासिल करने वाले मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट को समर्थकों ने उठा लिया।
भोपाल में निवास स्थान पर परिवार के साथ जीत का निशान दिखाते मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान।
ग्वालियर विधानसभा सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी ओर मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह 26वें राउंड के बाद अपने प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस के सुनील शर्मा से 28 हजार वोट से आगे हैं।
... और छा गया सन्नाटा। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के ऑफिस पर सुबह 7 बजे जहां चहल-पहल शुरू हो गई थी, वही शाम 7 बजे पसरा सन्नाटा रहा।
