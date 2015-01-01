पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोतरफा मार:मक्का की एमएसपी 1850, बिक रहा 1270 में, मांगी भावांतर की मंजूरी

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
  • सरकार खरीद नहीं रही, एमएसपी पर बिक नहीं रहा
  • राज्य ने केंद्र की हरी झंडी के लिए भेजी फाइल

चालीस लाख टन मक्के की पैदावार करने वाला किसान इस बार दोतरफा मार से जूझ रहा है। एक तरफ तो समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) घोषित होने के बाद भी सरकार मक्का नहीं खरीद रही, दूसरी तरफ भाव एमएसपी से काफी नीचे चले गए हैं। इन हालातों में अब मक्का के किसानों को भावांतर देने की फाइल केंद्र को मंजूरी के लिए भेजी है।

सोयाबीन के किसानों काे पिछले साल के भावांतर का 470 करोड़ अभी तक नहीं मिला, साथ ही मई 2019 में समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदे गए गेहूं के बोनस का 1400 करोड़ भी बकाया है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि पिछले सीजन में मक्का का एमएसपी 1760 रुपए था और भाव 1900 चल रहे थे। इसलिए पिछले साल सरकार ने मक्का खरीदी नहीं की।

वर्ष 2018 में मक्का किसानों को सरकार ने 250 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल भावांतर देने की घाेषणा की थी।

तब शिवराज सरकार थी, लेकिन साल के अंत में कांग्रेस सरकार बनने के बाद भावांतर का पैसा किसानों को दे दिया गया। अब इस बार फिर 2018 की स्थिति बनी है। ‌वर्ष 2020 में मक्के का समर्थन मूल्य 1850 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल घोषित किया गया है, लेकिन यह 1270 रुपए प्रतिक्विंटल बिक रहा है। मप्र राज्य कृषि विपणन बोर्ड के 9 दिसंबर 2020 के आंकड़े बता रहे हैं कि मक्का का न्यूनतम रेट 901 रुपए प्रतिक्विंटल और अधिकतम 1651 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिका है। किसान परेशान है।

1870 करोड़ पुराना बाकी
पिछले साल सोयाबीन में सरकार ने भावांतर देने की घोषणा की थी। लेकिन 470 करोड़ रुपए की यह राशि अभी तक किसानों को नहीं मिली। इसी तरह मई 2019 में एमएसपी पर हुई गेहूं की खरीद पर बोनस की घोषणा की गई थी, यह 1400 करोड़ भी बकाया हैं।

पत्र लिखा है...
^यह सही है कि मक्का की खरीदी नहीं हो रही। भावांतर के लिए केंद्र सरकार को लिखा है। उसकी मंजूरी होती है तो किसानों को यह पैसा दिया जाएगा।’
- फैज अहमद किदवई, प्रमुख सचिव, खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति

