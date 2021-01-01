पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:जनजातीय संग्रहालय में ‘मालवी कबीर गायन’, ओल्ड कैंपियन मैदान में इंटर प्रेस क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, अंकुर मैदान पर नाइट टेनिस बॉल टूर्नामेंट, कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
मौसम

  • साफ और शुष्क रहेगा। शीतल दिन रहेगा, अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक इंग्लिश विला बाेरदा कॉलोनी के आसपास का क्षेत्र।
  • दोपहर 1 से 3 बजे तक आईबीडी हॉलमार्क सिटी के आसपास का क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस/नाटक

  • ‘गमक’ के अंतर्गत अजय गांगुलिया एवं साथी कलाकारों का ‘मालवी कबीर गायन’ और पल्लवी किशन व साथी कलाकार ‘मालवी लोकनृत्य’ की प्रस्तुति देंगे, जनजातीय संग्रहालय,शाम 5:30 बजे।

स्पोर्ट्स

  • टेनिस बॉल का नाईट टेनिस बॉल टूर्नामेंट, अंकुर मैदान, शाम 6 बजे।
  • पत्रकार क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, ओल्ड कैंपियन मैदान पर सुबह 9 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • मेलाहम थिएटर की ओर से सात दिवसीय कार्यशाला बालेंद्र सिंह बालू के निर्देशन में, माया सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 2 बजे से।
  • अभिनय की कार्यशाला, गांधी भवन, दोपहर 3 से 5 बजे तक।
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

