त्योहारों के चलते रेलवे का निर्णय:मालवा एक्सप्रेस हफ्ते में तीन दिन चलाने की मंजूरी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

इंदौर से जम्मूतवी के बीच चलाई जाने वाली मालवा एक्सप्रेस को सप्ताह में तीन दिन चलाया जाएगा। रेल मंत्रालय ने फिलहाल इस ट्रेन को प्रतिदिन के स्थान पर सप्ताह में तीन दिन चलाने की मंजूरी दी है। वहीं, छत्तीसगढ़, झेलम, पंजाबमेल को भी जल्द ही शुरू करने की तैयारी है। इनका शेड्यूल भी रेलवे जल्द जारी करने वाला है। इस बीच स्टॉपेज कम कर चलाई जा रही ट्रेनों को फिर से उनके पुराने रूट पर चलाने की मांग रेल उपयोगकर्ता व सलाहकार समिति के सदस्यों ने की है। उनका कहना है कि स्टॉपेज कम कर किसी भी ट्रेन को चलाने से छोटे स्थानों के यात्रियों को परेशान होना पड़ेगा।

रेलवे द्वारा त्योहारों को देखते हुए लगातार स्पेशल के रूप में पूर्व में चलने वाली एक्सप्रेस व मेल को चलाने की मंजूरी प्रदान की जा रही है, लेकिन आसपास के स्थानों के लिए अब भी ट्रेनों की कमी बनी हुई है। उदाहरण के लिए देखें तो भोपाल से विदिशा, सीहोर, होशंगाबाद, औबेदुल्लागंज, शुजालपुर, गंजबासौदा, मंडी बामोरा जैसे स्थानों के लिए अब भी कोई ट्रेन नहीं चल रही है। रेल मंडल की उपयोगकर्ता व सलाहकार समिति के सदस्य निरंजन वाधवानी का कहना है कि वे रेल मंत्रालय को इस बारे में पत्र लिख चुके हैं। जल्द ही इस समस्या का समाधान हो सकता है।

