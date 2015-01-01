पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना बंदिशों का असर:कई दूल्हे घोड़ी नहीं चढ़ेंगे, बिना बैंड भी निकलेंगी बारातें; शाम 6 से 8 तक लग सकती हैं बारातें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
नवबहार सब्जी मंडी
  • पहले दिन देवउठनी एकादशी के अबूझ मुहूर्त में 400 जोड़ों के गठबंधन का अनुमान
  • शाम 6 से 8 तक लग सकती हैं बारातें, देरी हुई तो सीधे विवाह स्थल पहुंचेगा दूल्हा

देवउठनी एकादशी के पहले शुभ मुहूर्त में बुधवार को करीब 400 जोड़े दाम्पत्य सूत्र में बंधेंगे। वहीं, शहर में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लागू होने और रात 10 बजे तक विवाह कराए जाने के शासन के आदेश के कारण रात 8 से 10 बजे की अवधि में बारातों के लिए बुकिंग बैंडबाजों के ऑर्डर कैंसिल होना शुरू हो गए हैं।

कई लोगों ने बारातें बगैर बैंड के निकालने का फैसला किया है। वे वाहनों में सवार होकर सीधे विवाह स्थल पहुंचकर द्वारचार की रस्म अदायगी करेंगे। इसकी वजह यह बताई जा रही है कि यदि बारात 8 या 9 बजे रात तक निकाली जाती रही तो विवाह की अन्य रस्में रात 10 बजे तक पूरी करा पाना मुश्किल होगा। इसलिए अधिकांश बारातें बिना बैंड व घोड़ी के निकलेंगी। बैंड व घोड़ी वालों का कहना है कि बारातों के ऑर्डर कैंसिल होने से आर्थिक नुकसान होगा।

बारातों की बुकिंग के बाद ऑर्डर हो रहे कैंसिल
बैंड कंपनी संचालकों का दर्द
बैंड कंपनी के संचालक संजय सिसोदिया इतवारा ने बताया कि आगामी 10 दिन के मुहूर्त में उनके पास 18 बारातों के आर्डर बुक थे। अब तक पांच आर्डर कैंसिल हो चुके हैं। ये वे आर्डर थे, जिनमें उन्हें कहीं रात आठ तो कहीं नौ बजे बारात में बैंड बजाना था। उनका कहना है कि शाम 6 से 7 बजे तक की बारात के आर्डर तो यथावत है, पर दूसरी शिफ्ट के कैंसिल किए जा रहे हैं। इधर, एक अन्य बैंड कपंनी के संचालक दिलीप ओसवाल ने कहा कि उन्होंने अब तक 8 से 9 बजे के बीच बारात लगाने के करीब आठ आर्डर बुक किए थे। इनमें से आधे कैंसिल हो चुके हैं।

30 को होंगी अधिक शादियां
पंडितों का कहना है कि इस बार 11 जुलाई तक सिर्फ 10 दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त होने से इस सीजन में विवाह समारोह की अधिकता रहेगी। देवउठनी एकादशी का दिन अबूझ मुहूर्त वाला दिन है, जिससे इस मुहूर्त में अधिक विवाह होंगे। इसके बाद 26, 30 नवंबर व 6,8 व 10 दिसंबर को सर्वाधिक जोड़े विवाह बंधन में बंधेंगे। सर्वाधिक विवाह 30 नवंबर को पूर्णिमा पर व इसके बाद 6 दिसंबर को होंगे। अंतिम मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर को रहेगा। इसके बाद खरमास और फिर गुरु-शुक्र के अस्त रहने के कारण विवाह मुहूर्त अगले वर्ष 22 अप्रैल से प्रारंभ होंगे।

शादी हाल में रहेगी सैनिटाइजर और मास्क की व्यवस्था
मैरिज गार्डन संचालक शैलेंद्र निगम लालघाटी व शादी हाल संचालक महेंद्र यादव जहांगीराबाद ने बताया कि मैरिज गार्डन व शादी हाल में सैनिटाइजर व मास्क की व्यवस्था रहेगी। साबुन से हाथ धोने के लिए भी इंतजाम रहेगा।

देवउठनी एकादशी आज : उठे देव सांवरे... बेर भाजी आंवरे
कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष में देवउठनी एकादशी बुधवार को मनाई जाएगी। भगवान विष्णु के चार माह के शयन के बाद जागने के साथ ही विवाह और मांगलिक कार्य शुरू हो जाएंगे। घरों व मंदिरों में गन्ने का मंडप सजाकर उठे देव सांवरे, बेर भाजी आंवरे…क्वारंन के ब्याह होएं, ब्याहन के गौना आदि प्रार्थना के बीच भगवान विष्णु की पूजा की जाएगी।

विवाह की कामना के साथ परिक्रमा
घरों व मंदिरों में श्रद्धालु गन्नों से मंडप सजाकर भगवान विष्णु की पूजा करेंगे। पूजा में भाजी समेत सिंघाड़ा, अंवला, बेर, मूली, सीताफल व अमरुद जैसे ऋतुफल चढ़ाए जाएंगे। इधर, मां पाताल भैरवी समिति द्वारा दोपहर 3 बजे मां पाताल भैरवी झांकी ग्राउंड पर 1100 पौधों का वितरण किया जाएगा।

