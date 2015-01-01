पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Mayurbhanj Chhau Dance And Thumri Singing Of Rupan Samanta; What Will Happen In The City, Read Here

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:भोपाल हाट व गौहर महल में दीपोत्सव, ठुमरी गायन, भरतनाट्यम... साढ़े 5 घंटे बिजली कटौती ; शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स...

मौसम

  • आसमान साफ रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 9.30 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक RGPV रोड,अर्जुन वार्ड, रविशंकर नगर, चार इमली, ओल्ड सुभाष नगर, ओल्ड मिनाल क्षेत्र।
  • दोपहर 1 से 2 बजे तक सर्वधर्म कोलार, कावेरी कॉलोनी और बीमाकुंज के आसपास का क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'रंग मध्यप्रदेश' के अंतर्गत रूपन सामंता का ठुमरी गायन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6:30 बजे।

थिएटर/शो

  • भरतनाट्यम और मयूरभंज छाऊ की प्रस्तुति, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, शाम 6:30 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन

  • आदिवासी पिथौरा चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी, हिंदी भवन, सुबह 11 बजे
  • गीता बारिया की पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे

हाट बाजार/मेला

  • दीपोत्सव, गौहर महल, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • दीपोत्सव, भोपाल हाट, दोपहर 2 बजे
