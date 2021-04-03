पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री सारंग- महिलाओं में कैंसर की पहचान के लिए पंचायत स्तर से शुरू हाेगी स्क्रीनिंग

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
महिलाओं में कैंसर की रोकथाम के लिए सरकार विशेष अभियान चलाएगी। इसकी शुरूआत पंचायत स्तर से होगी। यहां रहने वाली महिलाओं की स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी। ताकि शुरूआत में ही कैंसर का पता लगाया जा सके। पंचायतों को कैंसर की नेशनल ग्रीड से जोड़ा जाएगा। मरीजों की जांच और इलाज के लिए भोपाल, रीवा, रतलाम, जबलपुर, इंदौर में लीनियर एक्सीलेटर की अत्याधुनिक सुविधा शुरू की जाएगी।

ये निर्णय गुरुवार को चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग द्वारा कैंसर डे पर आयोजित वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से जुड़े कैंसर विशेषज्ञों से चर्चा के दौरान लिया गया। सारंग ने बताया कि महिलाओं में कैंसर की पहचान के लिए पिंक कैंपेन शुरू किया जाएगा।

संगोष्ठी में बताया-शुरुआत में ही हो जाए पहचान तो पूरी तरह ठीक हो सकता है कैंसर
कैंसर की पहचान शुरुआती दौर में ही कर ली जाए और इलाज शुरू कर दिया जाए तो कैंसर पूरी तरह से ठीक हो सकता है। वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे के मौके पर गुरुवार को आयोजित जागरुकता कार्यक्रम के दौरान यह जानकारी जवाहरलाल नेहरू कैंसर अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों के परिजनों को अस्पताल की सीईओ दिव्या पाराशर की ओर से दी गई।

यहां 100 से ज्यादा महिलाओं को कैंसर के बारे में बताया गया। ताकि ये भविष्य में अगर किसी में कैंसर के लक्षण नजर आएं तो तुरंत इलाज शुरू करा सकें। ऑन्कोजेनेटिक्स विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एन गणेश ने पूरे सप्ताह में ऑनलाइन एक हजार से ज्यादा लोगों के सामने कैंसर और एंटी कैंसर डाइट विषय पर जानकारी दी।

