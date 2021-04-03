पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन के बाद मौत का मामला:चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने कहा- दीपक मरावी मामले में जांच रिपोर्ट के अनुसार होगी कार्रवाई; शराबबंदी पर उमा के बयान का समर्थन भी किया

भारत बायोटेक और आईसीएमआर द्वारा बनाई गई स्वदेशी कोरोना वैक्सीन (कोवैक्सीन) का ट्रायल टीका लगवाने वाले 47 वर्षीय वाॅलंटियर दीपक मरावी की विसरा रिपोर्ट आ गई है। इसमें इथाइल अल्कोहल और एसिडिटी की दवा ओमेप्रोजॉल मिली है। विसरा में किसी प्रकार का जहर नहीं पाया गया है। इस पर मध्यप्रदेश के चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने कहा कि जो भी जांच में आया है, उस हिसाब से आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

21 दिसंबर को हुई थी मौत
राजधानी के पीपुल्स मेडिकल कॉलेज में वॉलंटियर दीपक की 21 दिसंबर को मौत हो गई थी। मरावी टीला जमालपुरा स्थित सूबेदार कॉलोनी में अपने घर में मृत मिले थे। 22 दिसंबर को उनके शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया, जिसकी प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट में शव में जहर मिलने की पुष्टि हुई थी।

पुलिस ने मांगा मेडिको लीगल डॉक्टर्स का ओपनियन
रिपोर्ट पुलिस विभाग के वरिष्ठ अफसरों को सौंप दी गई है। एसपी नार्थ विजय खत्री ने रिपोर्ट पर मेडिको लीगल के डॉक्टर्स का ओपनियन मांगा है। एसपी खत्री ने बताया कि चूंकि पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले डॉक्टर्स की टीम ने मरावी के शव का पीएम किया था। जिसकी प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट में शव में जहर मिलने की पुष्टि होना बताया गया था। इसलिए दोबारा उनको भी विसरा रिपोर्ट भेज दी गई है। ये पता लगाया जाएगा कि मौत का कारण इथाइल एल्कोहल के ज्यादा सेवन से होना है या फिर ओमेप्रोजॉल दवा की वजह से उसकी मौत हुई है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

शराब बंदी के आंदोलन को बताया स्वागत योग्य
सारंग ने उमा भारती के शराब बंदी के अभियान का समर्थन किया है। इसे उन्होंने स्वागत योग्य बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि उमा भारती देश ओर हमारी नेता है वो अपना अभियान शुरू करेगी।

कांग्रेस बिना एंट्री फीस के ले रही एंट्री

उमा भारती के अभियान को मिले कांग्रेस के समर्थन पर सारंग बोले उमा जी का अभियान सामाजिक है। कांग्रेस बिना एंट्री फीस के एंट्री लेने की कोशिश कर रही है। ये सामाजिक चेतना और जनजागरण का अभियान है। कांग्रेस हर मुद्दे पर उछल कर सियासत करने की कोशिश न करे।

बीजेपी में न मतभेद है न मन भेद है
बीजेपी में नई पीढ़ी ओर पुराने नेताओ के बीच मनमुटाव को लेकर पूछे सवाल पर विश्वास सारंग ने कहा कि बीजेपी में न मतभेद है न मन भेद है। बीजेपी एक विचार के लिए काम करने वाला दल है। हमारा किसी भी नेता में कोई असन्तोष नहीं है।

