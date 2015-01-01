पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Medical Store Operator Injured In Stray Dog Attack In New Market; 70 Incidents In The City Daily, But The Corporation Is Unnoticed

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डॉग बाइट:न्यू मार्केट में आवारा कुत्ते के हमले में मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक जख्मी; शहर में रोज 70 घटनाएं, लेकिन निगम का ध्यान नहीं

भोपाल23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुकान पर जाते वक्त कुत्ते ने अचानक किया हमला

शहर में डॉग बाइट की रोजाना 70 से ज्यादा घटनाएं हो रही हैं। इसके बाद भी आवारा कुत्तों को पकड़ने के मामले में नगर निगम का अमला नाकाम साबित हो रहा है। वहीं न्यू मार्केट इलाके में अग्रवाल मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक गिरीश अग्रवाल (44) पर रविवार शाम 5 बजे एक कुत्ते ने हमला कर बुरी तरह घायल कर दिया। इससे उनका दाहिना पैर में गहरे घाव हो गए हैं।

वे अपने न्यू मार्केट के रहवासी आवास स्थित मकान नंबर 5 से मेडिकल स्टोर जा रहे थे। उसी दौरान कुत्ते ने हमला कर जख्मी कर दिया। गिरीश के छोटे भाई नीरज ने बताया कि नगर निगम और सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत करने के बाद सुबह 10 बजे कुत्तों को पकड़ने के लिए अमला आया जोकि शाम 6 बजे 4 से 5 कुत्ते ही पकड़ सका। जबकि इस एरिया में 20 से 25 कुत्ते घूमते रहते हैं।

एक इलाके से पकड़कर दूसरे इलाके में कुत्ते छोड़ता है नगर निगम
शहर का कोई भी इलाका ऐसा नहीं है जहां पर आवारा कुत्तों की भरमार न हो। इसके बावजूद नगर निगम प्रशासन ने इनके पकड़ने के काेई पुख्ता इंतजाम नहीं किए हैं। किसी इलाके में कोई घटना होने पर ही अमला सक्रिय होता है। कुछ इलाकों से चार-छह कुत्तों को पकड़ा जाता है और एक-दो किलोमीटर दूर इलाके में इन्हें छोड़ दिया जाता है। नए इलाके में पहुंचने के बाद कई बार ये कुत्ते और हिंसक हो जाते हैं। ऐसे में उस इलाके के रहवासी काफी डरे रहते हैं।

आयोग की सिफारिश अब तक लागू नहीं
मानवाधिकार आयाेग ने आवारा कुत्तों के हमले के कारण हुई माैत और घायलाें काे लेकर 13 बिंदुओं पर सरकार से 17 मई 2019 काे सिफारिश की थी। आयाेग का कहना था कि कुत्ता काटने के मामले काे सांप काटने की तरह प्राकृतिक आपदा मानते हुए पीड़िताें काे 4 लाख रुपए अंतरिम राहत देने का प्रावधान किया जाए, जिसे सरकार ने मानने से इंकार कर दिया है। सरकार का कहना है कि कुत्ता काटने की घटना प्राकृतिक आपदा में नहीं आती। लाेक हित से जुड़े इस मुद्दे काे लेकर अब आयाेग हाईकाेर्ट पहुंचा है।

ताकि रुक सकें घटनाएं: न्यू मार्केट के रहवासियों ने पहले भी कई बार आवारा कुत्तों की शिकायतें दर्ज कराईं। लेकिन इस पर नगर निगम द्वारा समय रहते संज्ञान नहीं लिया गया। अब इनका कहना है कि जब तक सभी कुत्ते नहीं पकड़ में आते, वे लगातार संपर्क करते रहेंगे। ताकि भविष्य में इस तरह की घटनाओं से बचा जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें