पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद बढ़ा:मेडिकल टीचर्स एसोसिएशन ने जीएमसी डीन पर लगाया नियमों के उल्लंघन का आरोप

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एमटीए का आरोप- डीन विश्वास खो चुकी हैं इसलिए उन्हें हटाया
  • डीन का जवाब- मुझे हटाने का एमटीए को अधिकार ही नहीं

गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में मेडिकल टीचर्स एसोसिएशन (एमटीए) और डीन डॉ. अरुणा कुमार के बीच विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। एमटीए का आरोप है कि डीन के साथ काम करना मुश्किल हो रहा है, क्योंकि वे अपना विश्वास खो चुकी हैं।

वे एमटीए के नियमों के खिलाफ जाकर काम कर रही हैं। इसलिए उनको एमटीए की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निष्कासित किया गया है। इधर, डॉ. कुमार का कहना है कि एमटीए एक बॉडी है न कि कोई सरकारी संस्था जो मुझे प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निष्कासित कर दे। मैं एमटीए की पहले भी में सदस्य थी और आगे भी बनी रहूंगी। इस बीच एमटीए ने डीन को मेडिकल टीचर्स एसोसिएशन के व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप हटा दिया है।

डाॅ. अरुणा कुमार बोलीं... एमटीए के नियमों के अनुसार ऐसे किसी को सदस्यता से निष्कासित नहीं कर सकते

आपको भोपाल मेडिकल टीचर्स एसोसिएशन की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निष्कासित कर दिया? एमटीए का गठन मेडिकल टीचर्स के कल्याण के लिए किया गया था। मैं खुद भी अध्यक्ष रही हूं। जो रुल्स बने उसके हिसाब से एमटीए की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से ऐसे किसी को हटाया नहीं जा सकता है। सबसे पहले उसको लिखित जानकारी देना होती है। उसके बाद जवाब लिया जाता है। इसके बाद ही पूरी प्रक्रिया की जाती है। टीचर्स का आरोप है कि मेडिकल टीचर्स एसोसिएशन की एजेंडे के खिलाफ आप काम रही हैं? मैं इस बात का विरोध करती हूं क्योंकि जब मैंने एमटीए में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया तो प्रोफेसर गायनी के तौर पर था। बाद में डीन बनी हूं। कोई बिना बात के किसी के खिलाफ कैसे कार्रवाई की बात कर सकता है। आपके द्वारा आयुक्त चिकित्सा शिक्षा को भेजे गए पत्र में आपराधिक भाषण और षडयंत्र जैसे आरोपों की बात कही गई है। क्या इसके कोई सबूत हैं? सब को पता है कि जिन लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए ये पत्र लिखा गया है। उन्होंने मेरे डीन रहते अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग भाषण के दौरान किया। सोशल मीडिया पर उल्टी सीधी जानकारी फैलाई जो गलत थी। इसके लिए किसी सबूत की जरूरत नहीं है। एमपीए का आरोप है कि आप विश्वास खो चुकी हैं इसलिए आपको डीन के पद से हटाया जाए? मुझे शासन ने डीन बनाया है। डीन का काम संस्था के लिए बेहतर कार्य करने का है। मरीजों को समय पर इलाज मिल सके। डॉक्टर्स समय पर आए। प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था ठीक रहे। ये सब देखना है। रही बात विश्वास खोने की तो वो बरकरार है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser